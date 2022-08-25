Maximum term to WITHDRAW R$ 1,000 from the FGTS is defined; don’t miss the date

The FGTS emergency withdrawal is available and, with it, the maximum period for withdrawing the amount has already been established. At that moment, citizens who were waiting for the amount can be relieved, as it is a very welcome extra money for those who need it.

Do you want to know until when it is possible to withdraw the money and how to make the withdrawal? So stay with us below to check out this and other information we’ve separated especially for you!

Until when is it possible to withdraw the FGTS of R$ 1 thousand?

In summary, the amounts from the Saque Extraordinário have already been deposited in the workers’ digital social savings, according to the FGTS payment schedule. However, those who have not yet moved the balance have until December 15, 2022 to withdraw it.

If the citizen does not carry out any transaction during this period (transfer, withdrawal or chargeback request), he will no longer be entitled to the amount. That’s because the money will automatically return to some account of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) that is linked to the CPF of the worker in question. Therefore, it is good to make the move so as not to run the risk of running out of money.

See too: FGTS released withdrawals of up to R$ 6.2 THOUSAND? Find out who can cash out!

How to make an emergency withdrawal

In addition, those who want to move money during this period should do so as soon as possible. The amounts are available on digital social accounts through Caixa Tem (Android: https://bityli.com/SVbrUS or iOS: https://bityli.com/FwISrT) and, to have access to the money, just log into the app. However, if you do not yet have a digital social account (created by the Government at the time of the Emergial Aid), just follow the steps below:

First, download the Caixa Tem app and register, placing all the information requested;

Then, go to the app’s home page and unlock the first access there;

Enter the 6-number code that arrives on your cell phone by SMS and then just move the money normally.

The amount of R$ 1 thousand is the maximum that each citizen can receive, that is, no one will receive more than that, as it is an emergency withdrawal that sums the amounts available in all FGTS accounts linked to the worker’s CPF. . In case of doubt, just go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch or contact the bank through the service number: 0800 726 0101.

See too: FGTS still has 4 withdrawals available in 2022; know more!