MC Kauan is arrested for drug trafficking on the coast of SP

Singer MC Kauan, 30, was arrested yesterday afternoon in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo.

The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) accepted the decision of the MP (Public Prosecutor) for the funkeiro to serve the sentence of 2 years and 4 months, to which he was sentenced in 2019 for drug trafficking, in a closed regime.

Upon arriving at the police station, Kauan, also known as Koringa, declared to the press: “Another innocent being arrested”.

In 2014, the artist was arrested for drug possession, after being approached by the São Vicente police. At the time, he tried to flee on foot, but was captured.

During the escape, the funker dropped a plastic bag and a cell phone on the beach. Inside the bag, there were 19 packages of a powder similar to cocaine and 22 vials of a substance called “loló”. He also found a key to a Chrysler 300.



In October 2019, the artist was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for drug trafficking. He had been acquitted of the first-instance charge in 2018, but the MP appealed.

splash contacted the São Paulo Secretary of Public Security and the TJ-SP and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Advice says artist is innocent

In a statement, MC Kauan’s adviser alleges that he is innocent. “Unfortunately on today’s date the MC Kauan ended up being taken to the police station, due to greeting of an arrest warrant to serve his sentence in a semi-open regime”, says a text published on Instagram.

“We also inform you that this is an injustice, because as everyone knows, MC Kauan always worked, always dedicated himself to music, never got involved in any criminal activity. We will not rest until the truth comes out and he is finally able to prove his innocence, as we tirelessly believe in Brazilian justice.”

MC Kauan is an exponent of ostentation funk. One of his main hits is “Mestre das Fugas”, a song about police pursuit.