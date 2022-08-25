MC Kauan’s wife regrets the singer’s arrest: “He is innocent”

MC Kauan at the time of arrest on August 23, 2022, in São Vicente, São Paulo. (Photo: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Sabrina Rosa, wife of MC Kauan, used social networks this Wednesday (24) to comment on the singer’s arrest for drug trafficking. The artist was arrested last Tuesday (23) in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the model, he is innocent.

“He is being accused for something he didn’t do. He is innocent, but our Brazil, justice is very flawed. We are taking all the attitudes we can, but unfortunately we still depend on justice”, declared the 23-year-old in the Stories of Instagram.

She assured that her husband “is the most honest man” she has ever met in her life and that he is being accused of a crime he did not commit. “Giant heart. So we have all faith and hope in God that true justice will be done,” she added.

“What a sadness, what a pain. I can’t sleep thinking about how my love is, I’m destroyed. We haven’t parted for anything in years, we’re best friends […] How can so much injustice and evil,” Sabrina wrote.

This morning, she said she found Kauan and assured him that “he is as well as possible”. “He knows everyone’s affection for him. Thank you for all the messages you’ve sent me,” she said. “We’re in the fight here and we won’t rest until he’s home with us.”

MC Kauan Prison

Singer MC Kauan was arrested last Tuesday (23) for drug trafficking. He was detained while in a candy store in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo.

According to the arrest warrant issued on August 19, the Court accepted an appeal from the Public Ministry (MP) to sentence him to four years and two months in prison, in a closed regime.

In a note, the artist’s team confirmed that he was taken to the police district, due to the fulfillment of an arrest warrant to serve the sentence in a semi-open regime. “This is an injustice as, as everyone knows, MC Kauan has always worked, has always been dedicated to music, has never been involved in any criminal activity,” reads the statement.