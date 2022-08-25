Mega-Sena 2513 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (24/8) – Nacional

Caixa raffled this Wednesday (24/8) the Mega-Sena contest 2513, with an estimated prize of R$ 12.5 million to the player who guesses the six scores alone.
The event was held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). O State of Mines updates all results in real time.
Wednesday Lottery (24/8)
Mega-Sena 2513 – BRL 12.5 million
Check the tens: 13 – 19 – 21 – 35 – 46 – 50
award
- 6 hits:
- 5 hits:
- 4 hits:
Lotofácil 2607 – BRL 1.5 million
Check the tens: 01 – 03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 10 – 14 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25
award
- 15 hits:
- 14 hits:
- 13 hits:
- 12 hits:
- 11 hits:
Quina 5932 – BRL 3.1 million
Check the tens: 10 – 24 – 30 – 40 – 70
award
- 5 hits:
- 4 hits:
- 3 hits:
- 2 hits:
Lotomania 2356 – BRL 6.5 million
Check the tens: 00 – 09 – 13 – 14 – 20 – 22 – 23 – 31 – 33 – 34 – 36 – 39 – 48 – 51 – 63 – 64 – 66 – 67 – 81 – 82
award
- 20 hits:
- 19 hits:
- 18 hits:
- 17 hits:
- 16 hits:
- 15 hits:
Super Seven 287 – R$ 400 thousand
The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns.
Check out the dozens:
1st column: 5
2nd column: 5
3rd column: 4
4th column: 7
5th column: 0
6th column: 2
7th column: 5
award
- 7 hits:
- 6 hits:
- 5 hits:
- 4 hits:
- 3 hits:
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.