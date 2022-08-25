Mental health crisis in schools: ‘Students are depressed, anxious, grieving and lack of psychologists’

Jenni Smith 8 hours ago Health Comments Off on Mental health crisis in schools: ‘Students are depressed, anxious, grieving and lack of psychologists’ 4 Views

  • Thais Carrança – @tcarran
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Teacher comforts crying student

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

In the post-pandemic period, seven in 10 students report symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a study. Teacher reveals feeling of despair and helplessness when dealing with situation

“We have many children with symptoms of depression and anxiety. A student even fainted at school and several times the child leaves in the middle of class, in the middle of the test, unable to breathe, stays there crying, shaking.

We have a lot of children with anxiety attacks — we think, right, because we can’t diagnose anyone. But I believe it is due to everything that happened in the pandemic.

We talk to the child, talk to the family and refer them to the psychologist. But after a while we asked, ‘So, are you leaving? [ao psicólogo]?’ and they say ‘I went once, but there was nothing else.’ They provide initial care, but cannot follow up with the psychologist at the health center.

We referred a child who was raped when she was younger and UBS [Unidade Básica de Saúde] responded with a document saying that she needs referral to psychology. But she also says that they do not have a psychologist in the family health support center at the unit and that she does not fit the profile of Caps IJ [Centros de Atenção Psicossocial Infantojuvenil].

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Simony says the tumor has shrunk after starting cancer treatment

After starting a new cycle of chemotherapy, Simony appeared on her social media to update …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved