Mental health crisis in schools: ‘Students are depressed, anxious, grieving and lack of psychologists’

Thais Carrança – @tcarran

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In the post-pandemic period, 7 out of 10 students report symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a study. Teacher reveals feeling of despair and helplessness in dealing with the situation

“We have many children with symptoms of depression and anxiety. A student even fainted at school and several times the child leaves in the middle of class, in the middle of the test, unable to breathe, stays there crying, shaking.

We have a lot of children with anxiety attacks — we think, right, because we can’t diagnose anyone. But I believe it is due to everything that happened in the pandemic.

We talk to the child, talk to the family and refer them to the psychologist. But after a while we asked, ‘So, are you leaving? [ao psicólogo]?’ and they say ‘I went once, but there was nothing else.’ They provide initial care, but cannot follow up with the psychologist at the health center.

We referred a child who was raped when she was younger and UBS [Unidade Básica de Saúde] responded with a document saying that she needs referral to psychology. But she also says that they do not have a psychologist in the family health support center at the unit and that she does not fit the profile of Caps IJ [Centros de Atenção Psicossocial Infantojuvenil].

They say they have no plans to hire a new professional, giving the family a list of free or socially priced psychotherapy services. But this is completely unrealistic for this community, because the families don’t even have money for the ticket. There are a lot of families really starving. We see students asking for money at the lighthouse.”

The report is from a teacher at EMEF (Municipal School of Elementary Education) Solano Trindade, in Jardim Boa Vista, west of São Paulo, who chose to remain anonymous.

The situation described by her is far from an isolated case.

A mapping carried out by the São Paulo State Department of Education, in partnership with the Ayrton Senna Institute, released in April this year, identified that 69% of students in the São Paulo state network report having symptoms related to depression and anxiety.

The survey also indicated that 5.7% of students report witnessing psychological violence very often and another 3.8% claim to witness physical violence at home very often.

But the demands related to the psychological well-being of students are not limited to these.

“I have six students who think they are trans [transexuais, pessoas cuja identidade de gênero é diferente de seu sexo biológico] and we have reports of sexual abuse suffered by children”, says the teacher, about issues related to sexuality and gender that arise in everyday school life and that would require qualified follow-up.

She tells of the feeling of frustration and impotence in the face of the impossibility of referring students to adequate care.

“I feel very hopeless, with a sense of helplessness, overwhelmed and unprepared,” she says.

“Because this is it: if the only thing they have is me, I wish I could offer them something better, but I don’t know how I should act in some situations, so I feel bad. It’s horrible for a child to come to you with a situation serious as violence and you do nothing, because it seems that the school, as an institution, is accepting that situation”, laments the teacher.

“It makes me really sick. On vacation, I was dreaming about these kids.”

Adriana Curado, pedagogical coordinator at EMEF Solano Trindade, confirmed to BBC News Brasil the situation described by the teacher. According to the pedagogue, the students’ mental health issues have worsened with the return to post-pandemic face-to-face classes.

“The return of the pandemic is being very difficult, as students bring various situations to school”, says Curado.

Credit, Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil photo caption, ‘There are many students with problems with anxiety, panic, issues of violence, abuse, neglect. The cases have increased too much’, says Adriana Curado, pedagogical coordinator at EMEF Solano Trindade

“There are many students with problems of anxiety, panic, issues of violence, abuse, neglect. The cases have increased too much, including cases of conflict, for them to be able to deal with day-to-day situations”, says the coordinator.

The teacher’s assessment is similar. “They are having a lot of difficulty relating to each other. This situation of going back to school and living with colleagues every day, we notice a lot of difficulty in them”, says the educator.

“And they have other reasons for suffering: deaths in the family, parents separating, lack of food at home, which are things they can’t cope with.”

The pedagogical coordinator observes that all this ends up harming learning.

“The pandemic caused a very large gap in students, in terms of content, in learning. With this gap, we can deal with it, because we are trained for this. account.

“But along with that, there are all these mental health issues, especially among teenagers. There was a moment here one day, when in a class of about 30 students, ten began to show symptoms of anxiety at the same time. Then the teacher you need to stop the class, talk. The students leave the classroom, they miss class, then the next day, they don’t come. So it’s not easy, because the teacher doesn’t have the training to deal with either.”

‘Evils of our time’

Roberto Campos de Lima, vice president of the Ayrton Senna Institute, an entity that carried out the study on mental health in state schools in São Paulo in partnership with the Department of Education, believes that “evils of a psychosocial nature are evils of our time”.

“Before the pandemic, this was already an important issue that was being addressed, with an increase in anxiety, depression and burnout [quadro de exaustão e estresse resultante de trabalho desgastante]”, says Lima.

A 2017 WHO (World Health Organization) survey pointed to Brazil as the country with the highest rate of anxiety in the world (9.3% or 18 million people) and the third highest in depressives (5.8% or 11 million), very close to the USA and Australia (5.9%).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, ‘During the pandemic, fathers and mothers lost their jobs, and children who were previously in school ended up witnessing both episodes of violence and the difficulties faced by families’, says Roberto Campos de Lima, from the Ayrton Senna Institute.

“But it is also a fact that the pandemic ended up becoming a kind of inducer of this, as we were deprived of a basic human need, which is social interaction”, says the representative of the Ayrton Senna Institute.

Another inducing factor is the economic and social conditions, adds the executive.

“During this period when people stayed at home, there was a significant increase in cases of domestic violence, fathers and mothers with more vulnerable economic situations lost their jobs, and children who were previously in school ended up witnessing more episodes of violence, about the difficulties faced by families”, he says.

‘A multidisciplinary challenge’

The results of this situation were captured in several researches on the return to face-to-face classes.

A Datafolha survey, commissioned by Itaú Social, Fundação Lemann and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and released in July of this year, indicates that 34% of students are finding it difficult to control their emotions since returning to face-to-face classes according to their parents — percentage that rises to 40% in high school.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, 24% of students are feeling overwhelmed, 18% are sad or depressed and only 40% receive some type of psychological support in schools, according to a Datafolha survey.

Additionally, 24% of students are feeling overwhelmed and 18% are sad or depressed, according to those in charge. Also according to the survey, only 40% of students are receiving some type of psychological support in schools.

Lima, from the Ayrton Senna Institute, observes that public education networks are not well prepared to deal with this scenario of students’ psychological suffering.

According to him, a first dimension that needs to be considered when approaching this issue is that of education professionals, who need to be able to work on their own socio-emotional development in order to be able to deal with students’ socio-emotional learning.

Socio-emotional development is the ability to manage one’s emotions in order to develop self-knowledge, empathy and good interpersonal relationships.

The second dimension, according to Lima, is that the socio-emotional development of students has a multidisciplinary character.

“At a certain point, this development ceases to be just an educational challenge and becomes a health challenge”, he observes, highlighting the central role of the tutelary councils in the connection between the school and the social protection network.

He acknowledges, however, that there are deficiencies in the capacity of the public sector as a whole to deal with the population’s demand for mental health care.

A survey by researcher Renata Weber Gonçalves, from the Research Center on Public Mental Health Policies at the Psychiatry Institute of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Nuppsam/UFRJ), shows that mental health represented only 2.7% of federal health expenditures. in 2001, a percentage that dropped to 2.1% — or R$12.50 per person — in 2019.

“The protection network does not have a surplus in its capacity. It is a network that has challenges from a logistical and operational point of view. So, certainly, a greater allocation of resources, especially with the situation that worsens in the post-pandemic, would be fundamental “, says Lima.

For the teacher and pedagogical coordinator of EMEF Solano Trindade, it would also be desirable for public schools to have psychologists on their staff.

“Everyone who works in municipal education understands that each school should have a psychologist, to attend to these children and adolescents and also to assist the teacher, because it’s hard as hell”, says the teacher who opted for anonymity.

“I see in the health center where I am a patient and because of this situation at the school that there is a very large lack of mental health workers, at a time when it is critical for the whole of Brazil, it is not just for schools. and it is very difficult to get psychological or psychiatric care in the public health network.”

UBS will have a new psychologist, says city hall

Sought in relation to the report of educators from EMEF Solano Trindade, the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo reported that UBS Jardim Boa Vista — the health unit closest to the school — has a 40-hour psychology vacancy, whose hiring process is in the final stage.

“The professional has already been selected and will start at the unit from the 5th of the next month”, informed the folder on 8/17. Also according to the secretary, the unit also has a Family Health Strategy team, with professionals qualified to meet demands that include mental health.

The folder highlights that UBS implemented a community therapy project for teachers and employees of EMEF Solano Trindade, in partnership with the Centro de Convivência e Cooperativa (Cecco) Previdência, to contribute to the mental health of the school community.

The Municipal Department of Education, in turn, reported that it has a Support and Monitoring Center for Learning (Naapa), for children and adolescents who, due to social, cultural or emotional situations, are in suffering or with significant losses in the their schooling process.

“In relation to the EMEF Solano Trindade school, the unit is accompanied by Naapa, who directs the students according to each situation, performing the reception and collective listening”, said the secretary.