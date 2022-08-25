Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts after 1 year of drummer’s death

On the day that completes one year of the drummer’s death Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger paid tribute, this Tuesday, 24, to his friend and bandmate in Rolling Stones. On his Twitter account, Jagger shared images of Watts and, having Till the Next Godbye as the soundtrack, he wrote: “I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor. We used to hang out a lot and have interesting times,” he wrote. “We loved sports: we went to football, we went to cricket matches and we had other interests besides music.”

Watts died at age 80 on August 24, 2021. The Stones have since returned to the stage – Steve Jordan has joined as the new drummer. Since then, he has been remembered by colleagues on numerous occasions – in May, Jagger wrote: “I miss him as a musician and as a friend.”

Thinking of Charlie today pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

Watts’ life and career will be remembered in a biography – Charlie’s Good Tonight: The Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts is the name of the book, which will be released on September 15th in the United Kingdom and October 11th in the United States. There is still no forecast of being published in Brazil.

In addition to text written by Andrew Loog Oldhamwho was agent and producer of Rolling Stonesthe project will have a preface written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.