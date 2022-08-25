Mick Jagger pays tribute to Stones drummer a year after death

Mick Jagger shared today on his social networks a tribute to Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones who died a year ago.

The band’s vocalist showed a video with a compilation of photos of the two together over the years. Also, the post shows a message from Jagger. “I miss Charlie… Because he had a great sense of humor. Outside of the band, we spent time together, and we had interesting conversations. We loved sports, we went to football games, cricket games, and we had other interests without be the music”, said the star, and added: “But of course… I miss Charlie a lot”.

The video is packed with the band’s 1974 song ‘Till The Next Goodbye’.

Charlie joined the band in January 1963, and the Stones did not play a concert without him until the date of his death. Shortly before his passing, the drummer had warned that he would not be touring with the band again due to health concerns. “After all the fans’ suffering from Covid-19, I really don’t want many of the Rolling Stones fans who have been holding and holding their tickets to be disappointed by yet another postponement or cancellation. So I asked my good friend Steve Jordan to take my place,” Watts said at the time, in an official statement.

Since Charlie’s passing, the band has toured twice with Jordan on drums, and every show features a video honoring Watts.