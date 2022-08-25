Migos show is canceled at Rock In Rio after the end of the group

Migos doesn’t come to Brazil.

Rock In Rio announced this Thursday (25) that the trio of rappers Migoswho would perform on the Mundo do Rock in Rio on the 4th of September, he will no longer perform. Cancellation is due to the end of the group breaking up after some disagreements. Rumors started circulating a few weeks ago, but it was only recently confirmed after an interview with Quavo and Takeoff.

In an exclusive interview with Rap Radar, quavo and takeoff confirmed that they are now a duo. Second quavo“the chemistry is the same” when it comes to recording music as a duo without offset. “The chemistry is there from day one, so we just… easily bounce back,” he added. Takeoff. Rumors about the end of Migos started after Quavo and Takeoff released a few tracks as a duo during the year.

“Hotel Lobby”, alternately titled “Unc and Phew” in reference to the family connection of quavo and takeoff, peaked at number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Us vs. Them”, a collaboration with Gucci Mane which served as the newly formed duo’s second official single, peaked at #21 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100.

In the interview, the duo also talked about their writing process without Offset “But sitting in the studio and recording, I can’t wait to bring new music to Takeoff,” he commented. quavo. Accordingly, takeoff recalled moments when he called quavo in the studio to play him new music, replying, “I don’t want to wait until I get to him.”

In place of Migos, the Minas Gerais band Jota Quest takes over the space.