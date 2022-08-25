+Millionaire: next draw will have a prize of R$ 12 MILLION; Look

Next Saturday (27), the Federal Savings Bank will hold the 14th competition of the +Millionaire, your new lottery. This is the first modality of the institution to carry out raffles with a minimum prize of two digits of millions.

The main prize of the draw is R$ 12 million, which was established by the last lottery contest.

Brazilians can bet on +Millionária until this Saturday at 7pm. Bets can be placed at accredited lotteries or through the lottery app of Cashier.

How much does the +Millionaire game cost?

The simple game of +Millionaire It costs only R$ 6. However, the bettor has the possibility of placing combined or multiple bets, which will increase the value of the single game.

In this modality, the player must choose six numbers and two clovers. There are 50 dozen options to choose from and six clovers available. For this reason, the chances of hitting are remote, taking into account that the player must hit eight items out of 56 available.

How does the +Millionaire award occur?

the lottery +Millionaire awards ten hit tracks in each contest. The gross prize of the modality is equivalent to 43.35% of the amount collected by the lottery. From the total, Caixa deducts 5% for the guarantee reserve of the prizes. In this way, the remaining amount will be used to pay the bands from 10 to 7, which have fixed amounts.

10th Track – 2 Tens and 1 or 0 Clover: R$ 6;

9th Track – 2 Tens and 2 Clovers: R$ 12;

8th Band – 3 Tens and 1 or 0 Clover: R$ 24;

7th Track – 3 Tens and 2 Clovers: R$ 50.

Once this is done, +Millionaire pays the first six tracks, which vary according to the amount collected and the number of players who hit the numbers drawn. The composition is as follows:

1st Band – 6 Tens and 2 Clovers: 62% of the remaining amount;

2nd Range – 6 Tens and 1 or 0 Trefoil: 10% of the remaining amount;

3rd Band – 5 Tens and 2 Clovers: 8% of the remaining amount;

4th Range – 5 Tens and 1 or 0 Trefoil: 8% of the remaining amount;

5th Band – 4 Tens and 2 Clovers: 6% of the remaining amount;

6th Band – 4 Tens and 1 or 0 Clover: 6% of the remaining amount.