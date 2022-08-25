Ministry of Agriculture closes 4 juice factories

A new fiscal action by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) resulted in the precautionary closure of four juice factoriesone in the state of São Paulo and three in Santa Catarina.

all in all, 46 thousand kilos of concentrated juices and 78 thousand liters of whole orange juice were seized.

The action was carried out by federal agricultural tax auditors of the inspection service for products of plant origin.

The Map did not inform the name of the interdicted factories.

Irregularities in the juices

The irregularities pointed out in the operation include the adulteration of the drinks made, substituting part of the raw material for other sources exogenous to the fruit.

In addition, in one of the factories, the presence of food additives of the conservative class was also found in the drinks, and the product labeling highlighted the absence of additives.

In another, the use of food additives of the sweeteners class (substances that have a sweetening power greater than that of common sugar), which is prohibited in juices, was verified.

Of the four factories, three have already responded to recent processes by the practice of adulteration of the elaborated drinks, being verified the continuity of the practice, which characterizes the recidivism.

Once the results of fraud are confirmed, the establishments will be fined for adulteration of beverages, according to the regulation of law 8.918/94.

In addition to making the products unusable, the penalty is the imposition of a fine that can reach BRL 117,051.00 per fraudulent batch.

forbidden juice

You seized products are prohibited from being marketed until the new analysis reports are issued.

“Closed companies are prohibited from marketing any product until the irregular practices are remedied and approved by Mapa, after a new evaluation. The actions seek to protect the production chain, aiming at fair competition and making safe and compliant products available to the consumer”, explains the head of the Regional Service for Advanced Inspection and Fraud Combat Operations, Kleber Basso.

To resume activities, companies need to implement a control system to guarantee the quality and identity of the products produced, as well as the traceability of each batch produced, reconciling with the raw materials and inputs used.