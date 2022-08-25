Ministry of Agriculture closes four adulterated juice factories | agribusiness

Four juice factories were closed in an operation by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) in an operation to combat fraud, the ministry announced this Wednesday (24).
46,000 kg of concentrated juice and 78,000 liters of whole orange juice were seized. Three of the factories are located in Santa Catarina and one in São Paulo. The Ministry of Agriculture did not disclose the names of the companies.
According to the ministry, the irregularities pointed out in the operation include:
- adulteration of the drinks made, substituting part of the raw material for others that are not from the fruit.
- in one of the plants, the presence of conservative additives was found to increase the shelf life of the juice, and the product labeling highlighted the absence of these elements.
- in another factory, the use of a sweetening food additive (a substance to make it sweeter than usual), which is prohibited in juices, was verified.
Fraudulent juice seized in an operation by the Ministry of Agriculture — Photo: Disclosure / Ministry of Agriculture
Of the four factories, three have already responded to recent lawsuits for the practice of adulteration of previously prepared beverages. Once the results of fraud are confirmed, establishments will be fined for adulteration of beverages and, in addition to the seizure of the products, may pay a fine of up to R$ 117,051 per fraudulent batch.
“Companies are also prohibited from marketing any product until the irregular practices are remedied and approved by MAPA, after a new evaluation”, explains the head of the Regional Service for Advanced Operations for Inspection and Fight against Fraud, Kleber Basso.
The way to remedy these irregularities is by implementing a control system to guarantee the quality and identity of the products produced, in addition to providing traceability of each batch produced, the raw materials and inputs used, says the ministry.
