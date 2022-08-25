Ministry of Agriculture closes four adulterated juice factories

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) closed on Wednesday (24) four counterfeit juice factories. Investigators seized 46,000 kilograms of concentrated juice and 78,000 liters of whole orange juice. Three of the factories are in Santa Catarina and one in the state of São Paulo. The Ministry of Agriculture did not disclose the names of the companies.

According to the G1 portal, researchers have identified counterfeit drinks, with part of the raw material for others that are not fruit. Another irregularity found was the presence of conservative additives, to increase the shelf life of the juice, but the new substances were not on the product labels.

In another factory, researchers found a sweetening food additive (a substance to make it sweeter than usual), banned in juices.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.