Monkeypox, acne and herpes: is it possible to differentiate skin lesions? – 08/25/2022

The cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) have increased exponentially in Brazil and worldwide. In the country, there are already more than 3,000 registered cases, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

One of the symptoms of the disease, the skin lesion, became a point of apprehension among people and even among doctors. The reason is that this wound can even be confused with other common situations in hospitals, such as herpes and syphilis, in addition to being very similar to acne or pimple – which has been one of the biggest obstacles in relation to monkeypox, making work difficult. of the experts.

“Clinically speaking, these lesions resemble herpes, chickenpox, folliculitis and even a canker sore. This is the great difficulty of monkey pox. We depend on laboratory tests to close the diagnosis”, explains Evaldo Stanislau de Araújo, member of the SPI Paulista de Infectologia) and infectious disease specialist at Hospital das Clínicas de São Paulo.

The diagnosis is made from the PCR exam (RT-PCR and qPCR), which evaluates the genetic material of the samples after scraping the swab (swab) on the lesions. The procedure can be painful as it is necessary to “open” the wounds and pass the cotton swab in the material.

“These are sophisticated techniques, so, from a clinical point of view, it is really difficult to diagnose, especially for those who are there in the emergency room”, says Araújo.

How to identify injuries

Thinking about that, Live well interviewed specialists to show what are the characteristics of the monkeypox lesion. Before, it is important to point out that the diagnosis should be made by a doctor and not on your own.

The most common is that the lesions appear in a “linear” way, in several stages (as shown in the photo below):

region turns red Emergence of an injury Fluid formation inside, with a yellowish pus blister inside Umbilization in the lesion (hole in the middle) Development of a crust Crust falls off and forms a scar

Images show evolution of lesions caused by monkeypox Image: Reproduction/UK Government

After that, the lesions are no longer contagious, according to experts. “Usually, people have 5 to 10 injuries, mainly on the face, trunk, arms and legs. This is the most frequent”, says Alexandre Naime Barbosa, professor at Unesp (State University of São Paulo) and vice-president of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases). “Already in patients immunosuppressed, for example, we are seeing over 200 injuries. This also happens with children or the elderly,” he explains.

However, new cases have presented new characteristics, according to the doctor. “These are lesions at different stages, that is, when they appear with blisters in one region and, in another place, they are in the redness phase. Therefore, now, in this new outbreak, the lesions are asynchronous”, he says.

In addition, experts say that the sores have appeared more frequently in the genital regions, such as the penis, scrotum, vulva, anus and perianal, in addition to the mucosa of the mouth. In most cases, these lesions are accompanied by a lot of discomfort, according to Álvaro Costa, an infectious disease specialist at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

“It’s especially painful when it’s in the genitals and anus. On the skin too, but it doesn’t hurt that much. This inflammation in the rectum, for example, causes a lot of pain. Many report discomfort when having a bowel movement. , account.

Another point raised by the doctor, in addition to the other specialists heard by Live well, is that the patient may or may not have a fever. “Sometimes a person only has a fever after the first lesion appears. Sometimes the fever comes before and then the lesion appears”, he says, showing the challenge of diagnosing monkeypox.

There are still other symptoms of the disease such as fatigue, headache, muscle pain, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

Injury identified in a patient and published in a journal Image: Reproduction/Periodical British Journal of Dermatology

Much more than injuries

In addition to symptoms, the infectologist explains that it is the patient’s entire history that helps at this time. It’s finding out what sexual behavior is like — regardless of gender or sexual orientation — and if you’ve had contact with infected people.

“Cases are more concentrated in the population of men who have sex with men, but the disease is already moving towards groups of women and children, albeit at a slower rate,” says Costa.

For the vice president of SBI, it is necessary to go further, it is necessary to suspect any injury that has the characteristics mentioned above — even if the person in question is not in this “risk group”. And he explains why:

“Sometimes the epidemiological link is not very clear. This happened with a baby we treated, with lesions similar to monkeypox. They took a long time to make this connection and he had to be hospitalized. We found out that the child was at a party where a person —the index (first) case of this case— with the disease held her in her lap”, says Barbosa.

Scientific magazine shows lesions on face and hand of monkeypox patient Image: Reproduction/Periodical British Medical Journal

Therefore, for him, it is essential that people are tested, as this is the only way to confirm whether the case is positive or not. “This suspicious lesion can look like acne, herpes simplex, herpes zoster, syphilis. Therefore, anyone with a lesion that has these characteristics — initial redness, macula, vesicle, sore and crust — should be considered a suspect.” reinforces.

Confusion with other STIs

As stated above, even doctors cite the difficulty of clinical diagnosis, since smallpox lesions resemble those of other diseases, such as herpes and syphilis. “But genital herpes lesions, for example, have an equal evolution. Everything happens at the same time. And the differentiation is really difficult”, says Álvaro Costa. Once again, it is worth remembering that the diagnosis is always made in a medical consultation.

Another point raised by the doctor is that many patients come to the consultation with more than one diagnosed STI, in addition to smallpox. “It’s not uncommon for this to happen,” he says. “Usually, when a person has sexual activity without a condom, it opens the door to various diseases. And we have seen around the world that some patients with monkeypox did not use condoms”, concludes the infectologist.

Monkeypox lesion of a patient from São Paulo Image: Personal archive

And, despite not completely preventing monkeypox, since its transmission occurs mainly through direct contact with the lesions, it is essential to use a condom during sexual intercourse to avoid other diseases. There are also other measures that reduce the risk of transmission of monkeypox; see below: