Monkeypox: owner of dog infected by the disease in Juiz de Fora reports symptoms and treatment of the animal | Wood zone

Juiz de Fora confirms first case of monkeypox in dog

Understand the transmission between humans and animals and the necessary care

According to the young man, who preferred not to be identified, the dog is being monitored by the Municipal Health Department and by a veterinarian specializing in dermatology. Although the animal’s wounds were worse than his, who also became infected with the disease, the dog’s health status is stable.

“Besides the wounds, he didn’t show any other symptoms. Normal food, doing normal needs too. In his case, the wounds were much worse than mine because I know he can’t itch, but the animal doesn’t”, he said.

During the interview, the tutor said that on July 20 he went to São Paulo for a job and 10 days later he started to show symptoms. Now, the wounds are healed and the young man is out of the recommended period of isolation.

The dog was infected some time later. “I was already in the healing process and I went to give him a bath. A few days later I saw his body full of polka dots, as if they were pimples. Sometimes I was in the room and he licked me, but I didn’t know he could transmit”, said.

Initially, the dog’s owner did not seek veterinary care, as during the research he saw that there was no possibility of contagion to domestic animals, but he learned of the 1st case in France and called the veterinarian.

“Two collections were made and both were positive. The first was last week and the second on the 23rd of this month”.

To treat the disease, the dog is using a specific shampoo and corticosteroid medication. Baths should be given every 5 days.

The contact between the dog and the owner is made with the use of a mask and gloves to bathe, put food and clean.

In addition, the tutor sends photos to the veterinarian who accompanies the animal. On September 5, the doctor will carry out a face-to-face consultation to check the dog’s situation.