Monkeypox: SP City Hall recommends mask – 08/24/2022 – Balance and Health

The City of São Paulo released this Wednesday (24) a sanitary protocol with recommendations for the prevention and control of monkeypox in establishments such as restaurants, supermarkets, gyms and hotels. Among the measures is the use of masks, as happened with the Covid pandemic.

The capital has 1,912 cases of the disease, 32 more than the total released last Tuesday (23), and is one of the two locations in the country with a record of cases in babies.

The guidelines of the municipal administration, defined after a meeting of the technical operational committee to face the disease, include frequent cleaning of surfaces, availability of containers filled with 70% alcohol gel or sinks with water and soap for hand washing.

The Municipal Health Department also recommends that the population avoid intimate contact, such as kissing, hugging or having sex with people who have skin rashes or who have had a confirmed diagnosis of the disease; not sharing bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, toys and personal items; wearing a mask (covering mouth and nose) to protect against droplets and saliva; and frequently wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel.

In addition, the committee is in talks with the Municipal Department of Education and the state government to determine the health protocols to be followed by schools. In general, the guidance is that parents do not send their children to classrooms if the children show any sign of the disease.

The disease is spread mainly by touching the skin lesions that patients have. Another form of infection is by respiratory droplets such as coughing and sneezing. In this case, very close and prolonged contact with the infected person is necessary.

Symptoms of the disease include sudden onset of injury (one or more) to any part of the body, headache, fever or chills, muscle aches, tiredness, lumps in the neck, armpit, or groin. The guidance in case of suspicion is to immediately seek the nearest health unit for guidance and diagnosis.

The main form of prevention is the isolation of patients with the disease. Vaccination in priority groups and in people who have had recent contact with the sick is also an important measure, but there is still no immunizer registered for use in the country.

Last Tuesday (23), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) received a request from the Ministry of Health for the release of the Jynneos vaccine, from the manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, which has already been evaluated by foreign regulatory authorities.

“In this analysis, Anvisa will confirm that the essential characteristics of the vaccine are the same as those approved by the AREE [autoridades reguladoras estrangeiras]such as: manufacturer, concentration, pharmaceutical form, indications, contraindications, dosage, target population, route of administration and mode of use, among other information”, said the agency, in a note. .