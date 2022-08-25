Monkeypox: the disease that people have only seen on TV is approaching faster and faster – Cities

Mato Grosso do Sul already has 16 confirmed cases of the disease, most of them in August

Population with symptoms of Monkeypox can seek basic health units. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Monkeypox, popularly known as smallpox of the monkeys, has already infected 1,259 people in Brazil, 16 in Mato Grosso do Sul. It is less lethal than the covid-19 virus, but has high contagious power, forcing states to create commissions to monitor the disease’s progress. Despite this, the population is still unaware of the main prevention methods, and claims that they only know “what they saw on TV”.

The last newsletter released by the SES on Monday (22) brought three new records in Campo Grande – all male, aged 27, 31 and 47 – and one more in Costa Rica, another man, 61 years old. With updated numbers, Campo Grande has 11 confirmed cases of the disease, Dourados, two cases, and Itaquiraí, Aparecida do Taboado and Costa Rica, one case each. In addition, another 28 suspects are monitored, but in all 31 notifications have already been discarded.

Production Assistant Bryan Miranda. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Production assistant Bryan Miranda, 23, said he only knows about the disease that it started in Europe. “I think I heard something on TV saying it had started in England, I don’t know anything about it, I just know that people are testing positive for this disease. The symptoms must be something ugly, right, since it comes from animals. How does it transmit I don’t know, like I said, I don’t know anything about it”.

With little information, he cites the monkeys, which have nothing to do with the disease. So far, the animal considered to be a reservoir in nature, that is, one that carries the virus without showing clinical signs, has not been identified. But the suspicion is that the origin is in rodents.

For homemaker Helena Pereira dos Santos, 55, monkeypox resembles chicken pox. “The only thing I know is that they’re saying it’s the same thing as chickenpox, how it gets and the symptoms I have no idea”.

Driver Rutenio Lescano, 45, also says he has seen some news on the matter and only knows that it causes skin wounds.

“On TV and on the internet I saw it saying that it passes when she has sexual intercourse, or physical contact where she has the wounds, if that’s the case, I don’t know. I think that if there was an outbreak of this disease, not so many people would die, since it is not as strong as the covid, which left people breathless. But we have to take care, right? While there are no cases close to us, we don’t even care much, but when it comes closer, then the context changes “, she pointed out.

The driver Rutenio Lescano only knows what he saw on television. (Photo: Paul Francis)

The coordinator of the Monkeypox Technical Group in Mato Grosso do Sul, Colonel Marcello Fraiha explained that the disease is a viral zoonosis that was mistakenly called monkeypox.

Domestic Helena Pereira dos Santos. (Photo: Paul Francis)

Disease transmission occurs through close contact with skin or mucosal lesions, respiratory secretions or objects used by a person who is infected. The main symptoms are fever, chills, severe headache, muscle pain, back pain. , swollen lymph nodes, excessive tiredness and bullous lesions.

“As a form of prevention, we advise you to avoid contact with suspicious people, or infected with the virus, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or sanitize with gel alcohol. Do not share objects for personal use and reduce the number of sexual partners, because despite not being a sexually transmitted infection, it is transmitted in the act of sex, due to direct contact with the partner”, stressed Fraiha.

In Campo Grande, the 72 health units are prepared to assist patients with suspected disease. According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), when necessary, biological material is collected through the Rapid Response Unit (URR).

Is the LGBTQIA+ audience the most affected? Infectologist Julio Croda, a researcher at Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), does not rule out the possibility of an outbreak of the disease, and evaluated that the public health system of the State needs to prepare itself better for the emergence of new cases, between training professionals, but mainly among the reception of the most affected public so far.

In July, 98% of patients declared themselves to be gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. Croda believes that this part of the population is more vulnerable to the virus precisely because there are no specific policies for it.

“We are experiencing an increase in cases in Brazil and it is no different here. The transmission is more concentrated in a specific group, the health system is not prepared because it has to improve the reception of people without any discriminatory bias”, evaluated infectologist Julio Croda.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, all those infected so far are men, between 20 and 49 years old. However, infectious disease specialist Mauricio Antônio Pompilio makes the reservation that it is still too early to confirm that this will be the public most affected by the disease.

“Right now, we have a predominance of cases among adult men, with this information from some studies that they are men who have sex with other men, but there are confirmed cases in children in other parts of Brazil, for example, so this is not the case. should be the only focus, it can change over time”, he pointed out.

Pompilio also recalls that there is still no specific treatment for the disease and that the diagnosis has a long response time, as samples of suspected cases need to be sent to other states for analysis.

“Usually, we use the structure of Lacen (Central Public Health Laboratory), but the laboratory here still does not have the structure because it is not easy to acquire the necessary equipment. The diagnosis needs to be expanded, both in the public and private network, and also to expand the training of health professionals”, Pompilio reported.

The report questioned the SES about the possibility of implementing a diagnosis in the state, but did not receive a response until publication.

Sesau, on the other hand, pointed out that it is training teams to activate seven reference units for the control of Monkeypox, as promised earlier this month, and stated that as soon as the Monkeypox Contingency Plan is published, the locations will begin to collect biological material for analysis and diagnosis of infection.