Moro offers to interview Lula in JN: ‘I have experience’

Sergio Moro candidate for the Senate for Paraná (photo: Showcase Films/Disclosure) Former federal judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro (Union) commented on the participation of former president and candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, in the interview of Jornal Nacional, this Thursday (25/8), saturday 8:30 pm On his Twitter, Moro said that he expects the former president to be questioned on topics such as monthly, oil and triplex.

“I hope Lula will be asked firmly in @jornalnacional about Mensalo, Petrolo, triplex and Atibaia. If they need help, I’m a volunteer. I have experience,” said the former judge, referring to accusations raised during and after the Lula government.

I hope that Lula will be asked firmly in the @jornalnacional on Mensalo, Petrolo, triplex and Atibaia. If you need help, I’m a volunteer. I have experience. %u2014 Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) August 25, 2022

In 2017, the former federal judge sentenced PT to prison, a decision later annulled by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the habeas corpus trial, on March 23, 2021. The Second Panel of the Court considered that Moro acted with partiality in in relation to former President Lula.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais