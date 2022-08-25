Musician acquitted by Justice is arrested again for a crime he did not commit, after the warrant is not removed from the system | Rio de Janeiro

The musician Luiz Carlos Justino, who was acquitted by the Justice of Rio after being arrested in September 2020 for an armed robbery that he did not commit, was arrested again by the police because of the same situation. In 2020, he was jailed for five days.

On Monday night (22), after returning from a soccer match with friends in Charitas, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, he was stopped in a blitz of the Security Presente program.

A query to the system of the National Bank for Monitoring Prisons, of the National Council of Justice, pointed out that there was an open arrest warrant for the musician still in the case in which he was acquitted. He was taken to the 79th DP (Jurujuba) and later released.

The musician said that he had to prove, again, that he was not a criminal and that at the time he was acquitted, everything would be removed from the system. He says that he was stopped at other times but, due to the great repercussion of the case, he was released.

“At the time, I was stopped twice. But I said it was Justino and he was released. But this time, I spoke and it was no use. So now I have to stay at home. How can I prove it? My name is Luiz Carlos da Costa Justino. And I don’t even want to be Justino, it’s so heavy”, said the musician.

1 of 3 Luiz Carlos Justino was taken to the police station even after being acquitted by the courts — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Luiz Carlos Justino was taken to the police station even after being acquitted by the courts — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On Tuesday afternoon (23), Luiz Carlos’ lawyer filed a request with the 2nd Criminal Court of Niterói for the withdrawal of the arrest warrant from the system. The Court granted a favorable opinion on the request.

After the embarrassment, the 2017 warrant no longer appears in the National Council of Justice system.

“We want to believe that, with the removal of his name from this database, this type of approach will no longer happen. It is very harmful to Justino’s life, who is a musician, a guy completely integrated into the community where he lives, dedicated to the activities of Orquestra da Grota, being successively subjected to this type of police approach, sometimes ostensible, aggressive, violent and absolutely unnecessary. We hope that this event will not happen again from now on”, said lawyer Rafael Borges, who represents the musician.

The Security Guard confirmed the blitz and the query to the system in which the arrest warrant appeared. The program also stated that Luiz Carlos Justino was heard by the police station and that, when checking the Civil Police bank, it was found that the warrant had already been removed.

Security Presente also highlighted that the national system that was consulted is updated based on information from various judicial bodies in the country.

2 of 3 Presentation by Luiz Carlos Justino with part of the Grota Orchestra — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Presentation by Luiz Carlos Justino with part of the Grota Orchestra — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The Civil Police stated that there is no outstanding arrest warrant and that Justino was taken to the police station and released after consulting the bank.

The Rio de Janeiro State Court of Justice stated that he was acquitted and that his photo was removed from the police station’s suspect album and that the case was shelved.

By note, the Grota Orchestra, of which the musician is a part, regretted what happened and expressed solidarity with the musician.

3 of 3 Luiz Carlos Justino, shortly after leaving prison, in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Luiz Carlos Justino, shortly after leaving prison, in 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Luiz Carlos Justino was arrested in September 2020 in a blitz in downtown Niterói after being accused of an armed robbery in 2017. According to the police, there was an open arrest warrant against the musician, who was detained for five days.

Relatives and people who worked with the musician contested the arrest, noting that he had a fixed contract with a bakery, where he played the cello. The presentations always took place on Sundays, the day on which the crime of which he was accused took place. The bakery was 7 kilometers away from the place where the musician was performing.