Mysterious disease is killing dogs in 3 days in the United States – Metro World News Brasil

US health officials are investigating a mysterious illness that has killed at least 30 dogs in the last few months in the state of Michigan and that animal caretakers have called “terrifying”.

What most intrigues the researchers is that the animals show a series of symptoms that do not correspond to any known disease and more and more cases appear in veterinary offices across the state.

Another thing that caught the attention of animal health experts is the efficiency of the mysterious disease, which is capable of killing a young dog in up to 3 days. Symptoms include a range of gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea, vomiting and weakness.

That’s why the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Michigan State University Veterinary Laboratory, the United States Department of Agriculture and other organizations have teamed up and are conducting extensive research in the Great Lakes state.

WHAT IS KNOWN SO FAR:

So far it is known that the new disease mainly affects puppies and older dogs and does not appear to be transmitted through contact between animals.

According to state veterinarian Nora Wineland, investigations are still at an early stage, but the first samples sent to the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested positive for canine parvo, but there is still a lot of material to be analyzed.

The parvo virus causes parvovirus, a disease with symptoms very similar to those presented by dogs that died, but this one is transmitted by direct contact between dogs and is not as lethal as the other, as long as the animal is medicated in time. In addition, part of the samples collected from sick dogs did not show the parvovirus virus.

PUZZLE

Faced with the immense puzzle that the US health authorities are trying to solve, a theory has been circulating in the local media, which has gained strength with the experience the world has lived with Covid-19. According to this theory, it is a mutation of the parvovirus, which has evolved to become more contagious and far deadlier than before.