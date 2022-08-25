Negative people can borrow BRL 100,000 from Caixa: see how

Check out how to apply for the Caixa loan for negative people and which items can be placed as collateral!

Caixa Econômica Federal has a loan of up to R$ 100 thousand with special conditions for people who are negative. The credit proposal is released by the institution, together with the Caixa Pledge.

However, to receive the amount via loan, the person must leave an asset as collateral. According to the release rules, the minimum amount for credit is R$50 and the maximum is R$100,000, depending on the object that will be pledged in exchange.

The program does not determine any assessment in credit institutions, such as Serasa or SPC. The client also has the possibility to pledge up to the FGTS balance, keeping the amounts blocked during the contracting period.

Cash Loan: What items can be placed as collateral?

Among the goods that can be included as collateral for the payment of the loan debt, there are first-rate pens, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), jewelry, watches and silverware.

It should be noted that the pledged item needs to be delivered to the institution at the time of contracting the loan and customers can rest assured that it will be returned at the end of the collection payment.

How to apply for the Caixa loan for negative people?

First of all, it is important to emphasize that it is necessary for the interested party to have an item that can be added as a guarantee. If you have, he must go to a branch of Caixa Econômica Federal that offers the loan modality for negative people.

At the agency, the citizen must present an identity card, CPF and proof of address, in addition to informing that he wants to hire the Cash Pledge Credit and take the chosen item as collateral for it to be evaluated.

The number of installments and the form of payment will be defined at the time of contracting, together with the customer. If the guarantee is the FGTS, the manager is responsible for calculating and defining the amounts and payment terms.

About the use of FGTS as payment guarantee

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), as already mentioned, can be used as a guarantee for the payment of the Caixa loan. In this case, the debt amount is taken directly from the fund. The amount granted is 10% of the available balance in the account and 40% of the fine when there is unfair dismissal.

In order to apply for the credit, the employing company must have signed up for the service. The person should contact Human Resources or the Personnel Department for more information.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com