Negotiation between Grupo D’Or and Hospital Unimed in Feira worries cooperative members

Unimed cooperative members of Feira de Santana published this Wednesday (24) an open letter expressing concern about the negotiation of the sale of the cooperative’s hospital in the municipality to Grupo D’Or. According to the document, Unimed convened an Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday (26) to discuss the details of the transaction, which may involve an eventual merger, incorporation or spin-off of Unimed Baía de Todos os Santos assets.

Also according to the letter, the reason for the transaction is an old tax debt that could compromise the continuity of the Cooperative’s activities.

Currently, Grupo D’or manages the Santa Emília Hospital in Feira de Santana. The unit would even be part of the negotiation with the sale of minority interest to Unimed. “In other words, Unimed would be selling the controlling interest in the surplus and recently renovated own hospital and in exchange it would receive a minority stake in Hospital Santa Emília, acquired less than a year ago by Grupo D’Or.”

In addition, according to the document, each member will receive a financial compensation of R$ 400,000, since Grupo D’Or would have the shareholding and operational control of the two hospitals. The cooperative members, however, were against this negotiation, alleging concern with the restriction of autonomy and freedom of work of the class. “Things are clearing up, we sought information and we will be at the assembly on Friday”, a doctor told the MAIL.

In a reply sent to the CORREIO, Unimed stated that it is one step away from establishing a partnership with Rede D’Or, which will result in a strategic project in the private hospital network of Feira de Santana. The decision should be taken at the assembly of Unimed members, which will take place on Friday, at the cooperative’s hospital.

“For some time now, Unimed Baía de Todos os Santos and Rede D’Or have been discussing a project for a hospital network, a promising undertaking for the parties involved, notably for the medical work of the cooperative members. Until then, the conversations had been kept confidential due to a contractual confidentiality clause, which is common in the market”, reveals the president of Unimed Baía de Todos Santos, João Carlos Cavalcante.

He informs that the partnership proposal has already been submitted to the councilors of the three councils of the cooperative and they unanimously approved it. “In addition, they issued a favorable opinion for approval by the Extraordinary General Assembly. Unimed is the safe haven for cooperative members and will be even more solid if the proposal is implemented”, adds the president. “Fulfilling the principles of transparency and respect for the rights of cooperative members, Unimed reinforces the call for the Extraordinary General Assembly that aims to appreciate the project proposal, scheduled for next Friday, when all clarifications will be provided. The assembly was convened complying with the legal deadline and the decision will be made by the cooperative members”, stressed João Carlos Cavalcante.

Grupo D’Or was also approached to comment on the acquisition of Hospital Unimed in Feira de Santana, but returned until this publication.