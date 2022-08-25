Neowiz releases new 12-minute gameplay

Developer Neowiz Games has released an extensive gameplay of Lies of P that is almost 12 minutes long. The images detail the entire combat system of the game and show a challenging exploration in the “Factory District Entrance” scenario.

The new soulslike had its plot presented during the opening night of Gamescom, last Tuesday (23). However, only today (24) a continuous gameplay was presented, where it is possible to observe the level design aesthetic similar to Bloodborne and various fighting mechanics, including customization and style switching.

Check out the video below (via IGN):

In Lies of P, Pinocchio combines blade attacks with projectiles. Rapiers, axes, saws and other slashing weapons appear as customization elements, having their own menus in Stargazer to improve attributes and mix with other gadgets. Additionally, the protagonist can attach explosives, flamethrowers, and more to his left arm.

Lies of P is a typical soulslike

Another highlight is the customization menu. In it, it is possible to observe that the weight system will be taken into account during the game. Left arm weapons and tools will have their own characteristics and must be balanced to provide the best performance in fights, both during rolls and dodges and recovery time.

Statuses are guaranteed in the game. Equipment will be based on attributes like skill, attack effect — fire, lightning, etc. — and “Review Status”. This mechanic is similar to standard soulslike and determines scale compatibility with hero attributes.

Other than that, the game must demand quick response from the players. Machines of all styles and with varied movesets are scattered across a Gothic kingdom and will not ease Pinocchio’s bar. In the trailer, for example, the character traverses alleyways and wrecked roads as he faces off against Molotov cocktail tossers, mannequins and a clown boss.

Lies of P will be released in 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

What are your expectations for the game? Do you believe the images are being promising? Comment! And don’t forget to follow the official profile of MeuPlayStation on TikTok!