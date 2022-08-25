NEW AUXÍLIO BRASIL CALENDAR: Will I receive R$ 710 in September? Look

With the August payment closed, the next installments of the Brazil aid have been highly anticipated by program beneficiaries.

After the approval of the PEC das Bondades, some changes were made to the program. The value of Brazil aid, which was R$ 400, became R$ 600 by the end of this year. In addition, the list of beneficiaries was expanded, including about 4 million families on the payroll.

Some beneficiary families received the amount of R$ 710 this month. This is because, in addition to the Auxílio Brasil amount, the beneficiaries received the payment of the gas voucherin the amount of R$ 110.

However, in September, only the 9th installment of Auxílio Brasil will be paid to the beneficiaries, taking into account the payment time of the Gas Valley, which is released every two months.

Who can receive Auxílio Brasil in September?

To benefit from the social program, the citizen must be enrolled in the CadUnique (Cadastro Único) and get your personal data updated in the system. In addition, it is necessary to fit into the following situations:

Poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

extreme poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income of R$ 105.

According to the first approvals of the benefit, there are two ways to be automatically accepted into the social program:

He was already a Bolsa Família beneficiary: In cases like this, the Brazil aid is paid automatically;

is paid automatically; He was enrolled in CadÚnico, but was not benefited by Bolsa Família: In this case, the citizen goes to the waiting list.

Also, it is worth remembering that in order to receive Auxílio Brasil, it is necessary for the family to have at least one of the following members:

Children;

pregnant women;

lactating women;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old. SEPTEMBER R$600 Aid Brazil Calendar NIS ending in 1 – Received on September 19;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives September 20th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives September 21st;

NIS ending in 4 – Receives on September 22;

NIS ending in 5 – Receives September 23;

NIS ending on 6 – Receives on September 26;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on September 27;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on September 28;

NIS ending on 9 – Receives on September 29;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on September 30th. How to check payments? By phone The beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121;

In addition, the beneficiary can also call the Caixa service center, by phone 111. by apps