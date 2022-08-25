New Citroën C3: see images of the new hatch that will be launched on the 30th – 08/24/2022

Produced in Porto Real (RJ), the Citroën C3 comes with a wide range of versions and two engines. The new hatch already has a date to be revealed to consumers, with a live presentation on the brand’s YouTube channel on the 30th. In it, Stellantis executives will tell in detail all the attributes of the vehicle.

The new Citroën C3 will hit the market with different versions, engines and gearboxes. The automaker’s proposal is for inclusion, offering different color options, in addition to the bitom ceiling. The central idea is to offer a versatile vehicle with attractive versions and prices.

The SUV “attitude” will be detailed by the attributes of a hatch that delivers interior space, the largest trunk in the category among its main competitors and the exclusive 10-inch Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay.

