New coup by the ‘ghost hand’ sparks Federal Police alert

Under control of hackers, as if the device is being used by a “ghost hand”, opening and closing apps by itself (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) A new coup ignited the alert of the Federal Police (PF). Known as the “phantom hand coup”, in which criminals gain full control over the victim’s cell phone in real time, the scheme already has 40,000 police reports registered throughout Brazil.

modus operandi scammers send a message or email or make a phone call to the potential victim, informing them that strange movements have been made to their bank account. Then a request for an app to be updated for security, and a link sent. It is at this point that criminals manage to install a remote access program on the victim's cell phone and begin to move everything they have access to – in particular, bank accounts.

Under the hackers’ control, as if the device was being used by a “ghost hand”, opening and closing applications by itself. It is actually being accessed from somewhere else, and criminals are looking for bank passwords that may be saved on the device.

The Federal Police warns that banks never get in touch asking for an application to be installed, nor do they send links to their customers. If any of these things happen, be suspicious.

Bank applications, moreover, are in themselves safe, says the PF. With protected passwords, criminals do not have access to the victim’s money. But if the passwords are available somewhere the scammers have access, the “invisible hand” can wipe the account.

