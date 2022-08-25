New coup by the ‘ghost hand’ sparks Federal Police alert

Yadunandan Singh 11 hours ago Business Comments Off on New coup by the ‘ghost hand’ sparks Federal Police alert 3 Views

Woman using cell phone on the street.
Under control of hackers, as if the device is being used by a “ghost hand”, opening and closing apps by itself (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

A new coup ignited the alert of the Federal Police (PF). Known as the “phantom hand coup”, in which criminals gain full control over the victim’s cell phone in real time, the scheme already has 40,000 police reports registered throughout Brazil.

O modus operandi scammers send a message or email or make a phone call to the potential victim, informing them that strange movements have been made to their bank account.

Then a request for an app to be updated for security, and a link sent. It is at this point that criminals manage to install a remote access program on the victim’s cell phone and begin to move everything they have access to – in particular, bank accounts.

Under the hackers’ control, as if the device was being used by a “ghost hand”, opening and closing applications by itself. It is actually being accessed from somewhere else, and criminals are looking for bank passwords that may be saved on the device.

The Federal Police warns that banks never get in touch asking for an application to be installed, nor do they send links to their customers. If any of these things happen, be suspicious.

Bank applications, moreover, are in themselves safe, says the PF. With protected passwords, criminals do not have access to the victim’s money. But if the passwords are available somewhere the scammers have access, the “invisible hand” can wipe the account.

Take cover

  1. No bank gets in touch asking for an application to be installed, or sending links. If someone impersonating a bank does this, be suspicious. In doubt, contact your bank on an official channel.
  2. Never install unknown apps or received by message, SMS, WhatsApp or email. Avoid downloading banking apps outside the official store of your mobile operating system.
  3. Use two-factor authentication to authorize transactions.
  4. Change your passwords regularly, with strong passwords and store them in secure managers.
  5. Look for a police station if you are a victim of the “ghost hand” scam, and file a police report.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Coffee has the highest rise since early June on the stock exchanges and price advances in Brazil

O physical coffee market was marked by the rise in prices this Wednesday (24), following …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved