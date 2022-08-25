New coup by the ‘ghost hand’ sparks Federal Police alert

A new coup ignited the alert of the Federal Police (PF). Known as the “phantom hand coup”, in which criminals gain full control over the victim’s cell phone in real time, the scheme already has 40,000 police reports registered throughout Brazil.
Then a request for an app to be updated for security, and a link sent. It is at this point that criminals manage to install a remote access program on the victim’s cell phone and begin to move everything they have access to – in particular, bank accounts.
Under the hackers’ control, as if the device was being used by a “ghost hand”, opening and closing applications by itself. It is actually being accessed from somewhere else, and criminals are looking for bank passwords that may be saved on the device.
The Federal Police warns that banks never get in touch asking for an application to be installed, nor do they send links to their customers. If any of these things happen, be suspicious.
Bank applications, moreover, are in themselves safe, says the PF. With protected passwords, criminals do not have access to the victim’s money. But if the passwords are available somewhere the scammers have access, the “invisible hand” can wipe the account.
Take cover
- No bank gets in touch asking for an application to be installed, or sending links. If someone impersonating a bank does this, be suspicious. In doubt, contact your bank on an official channel.
- Never install unknown apps or received by message, SMS, WhatsApp or email. Avoid downloading banking apps outside the official store of your mobile operating system.
- Use two-factor authentication to authorize transactions.
- Change your passwords regularly, with strong passwords and store them in secure managers.
- Look for a police station if you are a victim of the “ghost hand” scam, and file a police report.