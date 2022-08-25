new girlfriend, son’s party and amazing statement

Credit: New Girlfriend, Son’s Birthday, and Surprising Revelation; Neymar’s news today (24/08). Jessica Turini, Biancardi lookalike, is the player’s new love. / Photo Neymar: Getty Images / Other photos: Reproduction / Instagram

Close to starring in another World Cup with the Brazilian team, Neymar leads a busy life on and off the field. The star who owns the shirt number 10 of the Canarinha team spoke more about his career and made a surprising revelation.

Neymar’s new girlfriend?

The ace was seen at his home in Paris alongside the Brazilian model Jessica Turini, who was spotted in the lap of the Brazilian player. The model is called a Biancardi lookalike, thanks to her physical resemblance. The meeting was recorded at a barbecue that the ace had with his friends Marquinhos, a colleague from PSG and Bruninho (volleyball).

Neymar celebrates his son Davi Lucca’s birthday on social media

Neymar’s social life continued to be hectic, as the star celebrated his son Davi Lucca’s birthday on social media. The boy turned 11 years old this Wednesday, August 24. Neymar posted a photo of his firstborn on Instagram, where both are dancing in matching outfits. Neymar made the following statement:

“Today is my partner’s day. Congratulations son. Daddy loves you so much”, said the idol from Brazil.

Surprising revelation about his career

In his professional life, Neymar made a revelation that surprised most of his fans. The ace, interviewed by journalist Renato Senise, declared that the toughest scorer he faced in his career was Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The most notable clashes between the striker of the Brazilian team and the scorer were in the Champions League, where the Brazilian won. As their teams advanced in this year’s competition, another meeting between the athletes could take place in the future.