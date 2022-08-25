New season of ‘Renegade Archangel’ has Ludmilla debuting as an actress and real-life police officers in the cast; know more

This Thursday, the 25th, the second season of “Renegade Archangel” premieres on Globoplay. In addition to a lot of action and characters already known and established in the plot, such as Mikhael (Marcello Melo Jr) and Sarah (Erika Januza), the new episodes bring other names to the cast. One of them is Ludmilla, who will play Diana, Erika’s character’s great partner in the Tactical Intervention Group (GIT).

“I didn’t become an actress, did I? (laughs) At the invitation of the wonderful José Junior (creator of the Globoplay series) I’m going to arrive with everything in the second season of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ playing a military police officer. I’m training hard. be able to check everything out soon. Did you like the news?”, said Ludmilla on social networks still in 2020.

Before this role in the series, the singer had participated in other productions, such as in the soap opera “I love Paraisópolis”, as herself. In an episode of “Vai que cola” and one of “Mister Brau”, the artist came to play characters.

In addition to Diana, the public will also meet characters such as Maíra (Cris Vianna), current president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, and Joel Fontoura (Bruno Mazzeo), political advisor who does the dirty work of the Secretary of the Civil House. Who is also in the cast is Aline Borges, the Zuleica of “Pantanal”. In the series, the actress is Joana Toro, secretary of the governor.

Aline Borges in ‘Renegade Archangel 2’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to the artistic novelties in the cast, the series repeats a recipe for success in its second season: having real-life police officers in the plot sequences. This time, more professionals who had never had contact with the artistic environment arrived at the cast to participate in the recordings alongside the actors.

José Jr., founder of the cultural group AfroReggae and creator of the series, was one of those responsible for recruiting the cast for this second stage. Among those chosen are the civil police officer Stella Maris, who was fished from an interview she did for another series. She accepted the invitation to the second season of “Renegade Archangel” out of curiosity and was surprised by the experience.

— They made us feel comfortable, I did what I would do in my daily life — she says, who also highlights: — It’s important to have an ordinary person, who is not an actress, representing in the series. It can arouse the desire of other women who want to be that too. Seeing that it’s possible to have your hair done, be a mother and still work with it. It is difficult to reconcile, which discourages many people. But it is possible.

Civil police officer Stella Maris with the creator of “Arcanjo Renegado”, José Jr. Photo: Disclosure

Military police officers Clara Messias and Iza Dutra are also among those chosen. Iza even got a character in the plot, Priscila, who will be Sarah’s co-worker.

— I passed a test and won the character. It was something I never glimpsed, although I always had the guts to participate in things. I’m a communicative person and I used that to my advantage — says Iza, who didn’t experience much difficulty in her acting debut: — There’s the issue of not being able to look at the camera. But the way of being and the jargon are already ours. When it was possible, we gave tips on what was cool to say, for example, to Erika Januza. She would write it down, go to the scene and use it.

Military police officer Iza Dutra in “Arcanjo Renegado 2” Photo: Disclosure

Clara, although shy, was nominated for the cast and says she liked to challenge herself in front of the cameras. Unfortunately, she also faced prejudice:

— My photo with Ludmilla and Erika landed on a female police Facebook page. There was a bigoted comment about my hair, which was down and it’s black. On a daily basis, I stop to work. In the recordings, I said that the police used prisoners and made me feel comfortable: “There is no such thing here”. I was sad to read the review, I love my hair, we struggled a lot to wear it shamelessly.

Military police officer Clara Messias with actress Érika Januza Photo: Disclosure

The second season of the series was finished filming at the end of 2021 and will have 10 episodes in total. The first four are available this Thursday, followed by weekly publications also on Thursdays, with two episodes per week.