New trailer reveals look of wooden puppet; Look

The new live action trailer for Pinocchio, unlike the teaser previously released by Disney+no longer hides the wooden puppet of the remake – check out the look, perfectly copied from the 1940 animated film, in the video below:

The fairy tale will be reinterpreted under the eyes of Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future) and will retell the story of Pinocchio, who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. The film will feature Tom Hanks as Gepetto, the carpenter who creates the wooden puppet.

The film will also feature Cynthia Erivo (harriet) as the Blue Fairy, in addition to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will voice Jiminy Cricket. Already Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Curse of Bly Manor) will voice the protagonist, while Luke Evans will play Barker the Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key will give voice to João Honesto and Lorraine Bracco will be Sofia the Seagull, a new character in the story.

Pinocchio debuts only on Disney+ in september 8.

