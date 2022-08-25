Neymar’s ex-girlfriend bets on a thong bikini and flaunts a GG butt: “Sereia”

Neymar’s ex-girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi bets on a daring swimsuit and displays a defined body; Look

Football player’s ex-girlfriend Neymar Jr.the digital influencer Bruna Biancardi left the followers drooling this Wednesday (24) by sharing a click enjoying the sunny day.

Owner of powerful curves, the muse appeared cooling off during a sea bath and drew attention by choosing a minimal bikini, thong style, and leaving her powerful body in evidence.

In the water, the beauty took a strategic turn and highlighted the powerful curves of her butt, which almost made her bathing suit panties disappear, smiling, she still displayed the tattoos spread over her body.

“All blue, just the way I love it”, she said in the caption of the publication, where she also sports a thin waist. In the comments, followers did not mince words and left a flurry of praise for the brunette.

“What a mermaid”, “All beautiful”, “Goddess”, “Perfection”, said some of them, leaving symbols of drooling faces, hearts, among others. To complete the beach look, the muse wore sunglasses;

DATING IS COMING BACK?

the courtship of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi ended in the midst of several controversies. One of the rumors is that the player would have betrayed the model during her Arraiá where she was present, some time after she went to sleep.

According to the Extra newspaper, the friends of Neymar they didn’t “put a lid on” his attitude and are trying to help the ex-couple’s reconciliation. Bruna Biancardi had the sympathy of the ace’s friends since she and Neymar started a romance.

