Neymar’s son wins simple and beautiful birthday party

Davi Lucca, son of Neymar Jr. and Carol Dantas, celebrates birthday with her mother

Today, it’s a party day in the ace’s family Neymar Jr.! The player’s first and only child completes another year of life this Wednesday (24th). The boy David Luccawho turns 11 years old, is the result of an old relationship between the athlete and the digital influencer, Carol Dantas. Currently, the boy lives with his mother, stepfather and younger brother in Europe.

Taking advantage of a few days of rest, the influencer traveled with her children to Brazil. In addition to David, she is the mother of another little boy. Little Valentin was born from her relationship with businessman Vinicius Martinez, with whom she made the union official in 2019. The youngest of the couple is two years old.

It is worth remembering that most of Carol and Ney’s friends live in Santos, the city on the coast of São Paulo where they met. Many family members of the former couple also continue to live in the region. Therefore, they often travel there.

Davi Lucca’s birthday celebrations started early in the morning. On social media, Carol showed her son waking up and getting an excited chorus of congratulations! Excited by the morning singing, the heir to Neymar Jr. he jumped up and clapped his hands together with his mother, brother and other family members.

At breakfast he has already extinguished the first candles of his 11 years. Mom made sure to prepare a very special meal for the puppy. In addition to bread rolls, cheese bread, cold cuts, cottage cheese and other snacks, she soon guaranteed a delicious cake decorated with brigadiers and some sweets. The simple and charming party left fans of the family surprised.

This year, the date will be celebrated away from dad. The attacker defending the Paris Saint-Germain is meeting with the squad that disputes the call 1, first division of the French football league. Even so, the athlete made a point of paying a beautiful tribute to the boy.

“Today is my partner’s day. Congratulations son. Daddy loves you so much.” Neymar Jr., in their social networks. “Congratulations Davi”, commented the skater Rayssa Leal, known as “Fadinha”. hawk of futsal admired the boy: “Beautiful”. Comedian Rafael Portugal wished: “Congratulations, Davi. All the happiness in the world.”

