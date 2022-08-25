Nicole Bahls denies breakup with boyfriend and reveals fight with David Brazil

On the eve of the recordings of the reality Cruzeiro Colored, Nicole Bahls and David Brazil got involved in a small friction that led them to stop following each other. The fight comes amid speculation that the model would have broken up with her boyfriend Marcelo Viana because of the excessive approach that the businessman has with the influencer.

In addition, the photos that the two kept on social media were deleted. However, in conversation with the column, the former panicat denied the end, but confirmed that there was a disagreement with David Brazil, without giving further details.

“I had a run-in with David, silly. About the photo with Marcelo, we had a disagreement and he deleted our photo first, then I deleted it (…) but we didn’t finish it”, he explained.

Nicole Bahls and David Braz on the Colored Cruise

On speculation that the fight with David would have been motivated by the partner’s jealousy with him, she denied it and also stated that the small friction will not interfere with the recording of the program: “I don’t feel jealous. I’ve known David for 14 years, I’ve known Marcelo for one. Sunday I start recording the colorful cruise with David. Perhaps I will follow him again.”

The column also looked for David Brazil who said that there is no disagreement with Nicole Bahls and stated that he does not care that the presenter has stopped following him: “You stopped (following me) did you? I haven’t seen it (laughs). I was at his house (Marcelo Viana) on Sunday, we had lunch together. Sunday begins the reality Cruise Colored that we will present together. For my part, it’s all great! Oh, everything”.

Dating since the beginning of the year, Nicole Bahls met Marcelo Viana through David Brazil, according to an article in the Extra newspaper. Scheduled to start next Sunday, the two join former BBB Jaqueline Grohalski in the presentation of the reality focused on the LGBTQIA+ audience, Cruzeiro Amarelo.

