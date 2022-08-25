Nissan confirms hybrid car for Brazil in 2023

Nissan will launch a hybrid car in Brazil in 2023. At an event held this Tuesday (23) in São Paulo, the Japanese automaker confirmed the arrival of e-Power technology in the country next year, but did not say in which car it will be implemented. It is an exclusive propellant on the market and with an excellent average consumption.

According to Nissan, the e-Power technology uses an internal combustion engine to recharge this electric drive, thus dispensing with external charging done in plug-in hybrid models, such as the Volvo XC60, for example. But, unlike what happens with its competitor and the Honda Accord sedan, the combustion module is always active, acting to keep the electric active and charged.

“The arrival of Nissan’s patented e-Power technology in South American markets is yet another demonstration of our brand’s commitment to offering customers the best of its portfolio and that we continue to drive the path to electrification.” , said Ricardo Flammini, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and After Sales for Nissan South America, during Nissan Innovation Week. Nissan’s e-Power set electric motor (Image: Disclosure/Nissan)

The promise is that cars equipped with e-Power technology, such as the existing Nissan Sentra in foreign markets, will have average consumption of over 20km/l. For comparison, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, which has a conventional hybrid system, averages exactly around 20 km/l — at least in our tests with gasoline.

What will be Nissan’s hybrid car in Brazil?

Nissan has a short but interesting portfolio in Brazil, and this would be a great opportunity to expand it. With the new generation of Nissan Sentra already confirmed, but without the guarantee that the hybrid version will arrive, the chips can be deposited in a Nissan Kicks with e-Power technology, which would be much more competitive in terms of performance and is something that the automaker itself already warned that it would do some time ago.

The new generation of the Nissan Sentra was present at an event in São Paulo (Image: Disclosure / Nissan)

On the other hand, its higher price would make it fight with larger models such as the Jeep Compass and the Toyota Corolla Cross, something that wouldn’t make much sense. In Europe, Nissan has a medium-sized SUV, the X-Trail, but its coming to Brazil does not seem very plausible.