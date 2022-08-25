‘No! Don’t Look!’: Jordan Peele combines terror and spectacle in new hit – 08/24/2022

Bruce, the contraption used by Steven Spielberg in “Jaws”, was a disaster. Not working properly throughout filming, the director had to use the power of suggestion, a combination of direction, editing and soundtrack, to materialize the constant danger of the killer shark’s presence.

It’s ironic to realize that faulty equipment helped the director create a show of mounting tension, which amplified the impact of the animal’s reveal at the climax of the adventure. Chance has become a cinematographic language, a recurrent vocabulary for filmmakers seeking to reproduce this type of magic.

In “No! Don’t Look!”, Jordan Peele proves to be a dedicated disciple of the cinema style immortalized by Spielberg. His new work is a spectacle of terror and wonder, an original science fiction that innovates even following familiar paths. A film that has a lot to say between the lines. All without parts that don’t work.

Daniel Kaluuya looks up at ‘No! Do not look!’ Image: Universal

Few directors in modern cinema manage to mobilize a significant public with only your name. Quentin Tarantino is the most glaring example. Wes Anderson dialogues with a faithful selection of admirers. Christopher Nolan has a powerful signature, even after “Tenet”.

Jordan Peele, meanwhile, established himself in early-20th-century TV as a new voice for humor, balancing work on the “Mad TV” show with sporadic roles in TV series (“Reno 911!”, “Modern Family” , “Fargo”) and in the movies (“Entering A Bigger Cold Still With The Family”, “Traveling Is Needed”).

In 2017, he made his directorial debut in “Get Out!”, a psychological horror film with heavy doses of acid comedy. His brilliant text, which did not shy away from social commentary, was translated into a work that soon became one of the most important films in modern cinema. With “Get Out!”, Peele revealed himself as a filmmaker who not only abounded in ideas, but had the ability to turn them into spectacle.

“We,” which he released in 2019, navigated themes similar to his debut work. Even with equivalent commercial success, the film didn’t come close to the cultural impact of “Get Out!” Hollywood, as M. Night Shyamalan can attest, demands constant excellence from its wunderkind.

If this shadow accompanied Jordan Peele in creating “No! Don’t Look!”, he disguises it with skill and elegance. Using the conventions of horror and science fiction as a foundation, the director creates sophisticated work tied together by grandiose ideas. At no time, however, these ideas run over his narrative.

Even because “No! Don’t Look!” it’s a movie about cinema. It’s also a clever subversion of the language Spielberg traced decades ago with “Jaws”: instead of getting rid of a fatal threat, solving the mystery could be the path to fame, fortune and a less gray life. The risks, in this case, are worth the gamble.

Director Jordan Peele always attentive in charge of ‘No! Do not look!’ Image: Universal

It’s the weight that hangs in the balance of brothers OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer), who train horses for Hollywood productions. They are recovering from a tragedy – the bizarre death of their father six months earlier – when they discover a frightening and fascinating presence in the sky above their ranch.

The alien phenomenon, while frightening on open nights, is equally inviting as a curiosity to be recorded, packaged and sold. It’s the same thought by the owner of a theme park next to the ranch, Jupe Park (Steven Yeun), who sees the object as part of his own show and from which he can profit.

The revelation of the nature of this otherworldly presence is material for Peele to draw a parallel on how the entertainment industry, the same one in which “No! Don’t Look!” fits in, is built on appropriation and consumption of what seems exotic and intriguing to us. It’s the social commentary expertly stitched together in symbols, names, and themes sprinkled across every slice of the film.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer on set within the set of ‘No! Do not look!’ Image: Universal

What sets “No! Don’t Look!” of Peele’s other works is therefore his scope. Far from the claustrophobic environments of “Get Out!” and “Us”, the action here is grandiose, architected in locations where the human element seems tiny. The similarity to the tone and style of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” – yes, Spielberg again – is no accident.

A lot has been said a few years ago about director JJ Abrams’ “mystery box”. More than a narrative device, his determination to keep every element of his films secret, from “Super 8” to his flirtations with the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” series, has become a marketing tool. The hyper-appreciation of the mystery, however, could end in frustration.

Jordan Peele, like Abrams or Shyamalan, was in danger of becoming hostage to his own willingness to make his films an enigma to be unraveled. “No! Don’t Look!” is clever at taking the focus off the mystery itself, focusing on its meaning(s) and how it impacts each character. Nothing is by chance. As a result, and with total surrender, we couldn’t look away.