Number of federal deputies seeking reelection is record: 87% seek a new term | Election in Numbers

The number of federal deputies who are in office and will seek reelection is the greatest in historypoint out figures from the Inter-union Department of Parliamentary Advice (Diap), based on data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Of the 513 federal deputies, 446 will try to stay in office in this year’s election.. The number is equivalent to 86.9% of the total, surpassing the previous record, from 1998, when 443 tried to be reelected. In all, 10,453 candidates are vying for a seat in the Chamber.

In the last election, in 2018, 404 parliamentarians sought re-election. The average number of candidates seeking re-election in the Chamber is 408 deputies, based on data from 1990 to 2022.

According to Diap, of the other 67 deputies in office, 24 will run for the Senate; 13 to the state government; 5 a vacancy in the Legislative Assemblies; 5 to lieutenant governor; 1 to vice president; and 19 will not run for public office.

Among those who will not try to return to the Chamber are Alexandre Frota (PSDB-SP), who is trying to be elected state deputy; Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), who will be vice presidential candidate for Novo; and former minister Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), who is seeking the seat of senator from Mato Grosso do Sul.

For Humberto Dantas, political scientist and general director of the Movimento Voto Consciente, this year’s election is similar to that of 2006.

In that year, the parties needed to reach 5% of the votes for federal deputy to maintain a series of benefits that, in practice, allowed the parties to survive. This barrier clause was overturned by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in December of that year, after the election.

In 2017, a new barrier clause rule was enacted by Congress, with the intention of encouraging the merger of acronyms, reducing the number of parties that act in the Legislative power. The measure went into effect in 2018 and went up in 2022.

Now, for parties to have access to money from the party fund and to free advertising on radio and television, it is necessary for the subtitles to achieve, in the election for the Chamber of Deputies:

at least 2% of the valid votes, distributed in at least one third of the units of the Federation, with a minimum of 1% of the valid votes in each one of them;

elect at least 11 federal deputies distributed in at least one third of the federation units.

“2006, compared to 2022, I find these high numbers interesting, given the fact that these are years with legal changes that demand a lot from the parties”, says Dantas.

He recalls that, just as there was an increase in candidates seeking reelection in the Chamber, there was also a 21% growth in candidates for federal deputy in this year’s election, including names of national relevance, such as former minister Marina Silva (Rede -SP) and defeated candidate for mayor of São Paulo in 2020 Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP).

Renovation went up in 2018

Diap also points out that the reelection rate is usually high — the average is 63.4%. Despite this, the last election had one of the lowest reelection rates in history (53.4%), second only to 1990, when 51.3% of those who tried to stay in office were reelected.

The director general of Movimento Voto Consciente says that 2018 was an atypical year, in which the political system had to “make room for a new political current, a superconservative current, more to the right”.

Asked if this should continue, Dantas says that a “good indicator” to understand the electoral movement is the race in the states.

“There are rare states in which there is a neophyte [político iniciante] among the leaders. The overwhelming majority is either reelected or is a politician with a mandate, or someone who has already had a mandate. There’s no adventurer,” he says.

Among the factors that weigh in favor of the current deputies this year is the amount received through the Secret Budget, a system of distribution of non-transparent amendments that has been in force in the Chamber since 2019.

“I think it’s unlikely to find in history an election in which the deputies had so much money, whether it’s official amendment money or fund money. And then it’s too difficult to run for those who are out”, he says.

Despite this, Dantas explains that the Brazilian political system naturally brings about a renewal. “It’s a system that inspires some degree of renewal, because for 10, 12, 15, 30 votes you are left out, you become an alternate. This open list system will inevitably inspire some kind of renewal”, he says.

Among those elected in 2018, the number of those seeking reelection drops to 82%