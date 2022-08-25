nursing floor causes layoffs and closes beds

Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo Executive Director of the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), Antônio Britto, talks about the nursing salary floor and the reality of Covid-19

At the beginning of the month, entities linked to nursing celebrated the presidential sanction of the Bill that establishes the minimum salary for the category in the country at R$ 4,750, in addition to 70% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for assistants and midwives. The decision, however, is the subject of a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by health institutions that argue that it is unsustainable to increase payments since the Law does not provide for where resources will be withdrawn to pay readjustment expenses.

The executive director of the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp), Antônio Britto, says that the organizations are not against the professional recognition of nurses, but that the creation of an expense of 16 billion a year without a compensatory mechanism will inevitably lead to layoffs. in the sector and consequent closure of beds throughout Brazil.

In an interview with GLOBO, the executive director of Anahp also commented on the lower volume of patients with Covid-19 in serious condition treated in private institutions, and talked about how the units have dealt with the increase in people contaminated with monkeypox. , at a time when Brazil becomes one of the five places with the most diagnoses in the world.

What is Anahp’s expectation regarding the obligation to implement the salary readjustment of nurses, technicians, assistants and midwives until the next 5th?



There is a huge expectation that it will be possible to resolve the matter, despite everything being long overdue. There are two possible solutions. One, which we prefer, is for Congress to approve so-called funding sources as quickly as possible. Locate 16 billion reais per year from now on to be able to cover an expense that was calculated by the Chamber itself. The promise was made by the Chamber of Deputies, and is not being fulfilled. The other solution, via the Judiciary, is for the Supreme Court to understand that very serious mistakes were made in the process of this project, mistakes even assumed by the parliamentarians themselves. Our expectation is that, in the best Brazilian style, at the last moment it will be possible for the federal government and/or the Chamber to accelerate the approval of these sources.





If the floor is kept as it is, what are the expected impacts on hospitals?



We are at no time thinking that it is unfair to honor and strengthen nursing. But, for all the numbers that have already been raised, we are informing about the absolute impossibility of making this payment if there are no additional sources of funding or cuts in the number of beds and layoffs, which no hospital wants to do. Any Brazilian knows that there is no bed left in Brazilian hospitals, on the contrary. But, if nothing is done, this will generate the need for a plan that is not B, it’s a horrible plan H. Firing people because there is no way to afford the readjustment.

Was the approval without the inclusion of funding sources, which was a promise from the deputies, a surprise?



All the while the deputies said they needed to find sources of payment and that they would pass the two measures together. So we were shocked, more than surprised, when approval came out with only one side, which was to pay, in an election year, a well-deserved, but not operational, tribute to nurses. What is written, although deserved, cannot be paid for.

So does Anahp believe that establishing the floor, in an operational way, would be important?



Throughout this episode, hospitals never said a word that was not respectful of nursing and the fundamental role of the profession. There is no conflict between hospitals and nurses here, the two are victims of a poorly conducted process, in which, under the pretext of something that no one disagrees, an expense was created in which they forgot to provide for the form of payment.

Speaking of a pandemic, for just over a month, Brazil has been experiencing a drop in the number of new cases of Covid-19. How have hospitals reported the current health situation in the country?

The reports we receive from hospitals are about a recovery of what I would call the normality of the units. A very low presence of patients with Covid-19, and these people are usually hospitalized in less serious conditions than was the norm, unfortunately, last year. Hospitals are working with high levels of occupancy, but because the care of millions of treatments and elective surgeries that were dammed and postponed with the pandemic has resumed.





And what about monkeypox, which took the world by surprise and has already infected thousands of Brazilians, making the country one of the five most diagnosed in the world? Is there pressure on the units?

What we are receiving from reports from hospitals is that there is obviously a significant increase in cases of the disease, but that it has been possible to meet this demand without characterizing an emergency situation in the routines of hospitals. A different situation than what happened with Covid-19.





In this context of resumption of elective activities and growth of monkeypox, will the services of the Unified Health System (SUS) that are offered by private institutions also be affected by the nursing floor?

As our private hospitals represent more than 52% of SUS care in medium complexity, and almost 100% in high complexity, it is obvious that the reduction of beds will also impact the public service. And it has already started to happen that hospitals are informing municipal and state health secretaries that, if resources are not found, services will need to be reduced. And Brazilians know that there is no room to reduce care in the SUS, if it is to change, it must be for more.





There was recently the case with the ACCamargo Hospital, in São Paulo, which specializes in cancer treatment, which ended its partnership with the SUS, although it later made an agreement to maintain the consultations. Did the way the floor was approved have any influence?

What happened with ACCamargo is happening in the absolute majority of municipalities. Hospitals are warning that they cannot afford this new expense. Especially in small municipalities and small hospitals, there will be no way to cover this expense. There are no nurses left in any hospital. So to reduce the number of professionals, you need to reduce the number of beds.





When it positioned itself on the floor, Anahp said that it had requested a meeting with the National Health Agency (ANS) to “alert them that it is inevitable to summon health plans and ask for a review of contracts”. Did this meeting take place?





The meeting took place two weeks ago, and the directors of the ANS were formally informed that the payment of this expense would also have consequences for health plans, because hospitals will be obliged later this year to request that the plans readjust the amounts paid to the units. The plans settle the values ​​​​with the hospitals in advance, and this expense of R$ 16 billion is totally unforeseen, it was not in the agreement between hospitals and plans. Therefore, if the obligation is maintained, the account will be pushed to the plans, which in turn will push to the 49 million Brazilians who are beneficiaries of the plans and the contracting companies. There is no magic, this will erupt in layoffs, reduction of beds and increases in health plans or, in the hypothesis we prefer, in the urgent identification of funding sources. If we don’t have funding sources, we already know who will pay: it will be the population as a whole, losing beds, losing jobs and increasing the cost of plans.

Has any hospital ever reported having messed with the payroll and, therefore, having to make layoffs and/or reduce beds?



﻿The unanimity of hospitals understands that there is still a deadline for either the Chamber to solve the problem it created, or for the Judiciary to continue for a solution. So I can assure you that all Brazilian hospitals are preparing the September payroll without considering the nursing salary floor. The sheet is being prepared and will be paid based on routine standards, it does not consider the effects of this law, because it is being questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and because we are still hoping that the federal government, which also has their responsibility, and the Chamber of Deputies offer a solution. The orientation is to wait for a solution. Small hospitals, with up to 50 beds, which are the majority in the country, are on average having an increase in the sheet of 2.5 million in the year, and will be the most affected. This means that, for them to compensate (the readjustment), the average number of dismissals is 15 to 20 nurses. We don’t want this, we need to avoid it.

