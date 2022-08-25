Omelet’s reactions to the series

the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is coming, and the Omelet already watched the first two episodes of the series, the most expensive ever made. Check out what we think below:

Stay tuned for Omelete: the full text with the first impressions of the production comes out on the 31st, and we will also publish our interviews with the cast of the series.

The Rings of Power has already won several previews, including a final trailer centered on young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark).

THE amazon signed a contract in 2017 to adapt JRR Tolkien’s story for television. The agreement says the company can tell stories from Second Age of Middle Earthincluding moments like the rise of Sauron and the forge of the Rings of Power.

The series is scheduled to premiere in September 2, 2022.

