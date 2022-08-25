Operator Can Cancel My Agreement?

Can the health plan cancel the contract with you at any time and leave you without health coverage? experts heard by UOL say that, depending on the type of health plan, cancellation can be made and it is not necessary to present a reason to the consumer.

There are two different rules for canceling a health plan by the operator: one that applies to individual and family plans and the other to group plans.

What is the rule for individuals and family members? Lawyer Rafael Robba, from Vilhena Silva Advogados, says that operators can only cancel the consumer plan in case of fraud or default.

The operator can cancel the plan of the consumer who has not been paying the plan’s monthly fee for 60 days. In this case, the operator needs to notify the consumer until the 50th day of delay to give the person the opportunity to pay off the debt before the cancellation is made.

If he does not make the payment, the operator can cancel the plan. But it is important that the consumer is notified by the operator.

Cancellation by fraud can be done when the operator discovers that the beneficiary was doing something illegal, such as asking for reimbursement of amounts that were not paid in consultation or omitting an illness in the health declaration when he entered the plan.

In any other circumstance, the plan cannot be cancelled.

What is the cancellation rule for group plans? According to the law, operators can cancel collective plan contracts without a specific reason – as long as this cancellation is provided for in the contract.

Usually the consumer is notified 60 days in advance, but this is not a rule. The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) states that this minimum notice period must be in the contract.

Robba says that it is these cancellations that reach the courts the most, especially when there is a patient undergoing treatment who would lose the plan.

Lawyer Lucas Miglioli, a partner at M3BS Advogados, says that consumers need to be aware when hiring a health plan. Usually the collective plans make clear the possibility of cancellation by the operator, according to him.

Miglioli says that many people do not know that the operator can cancel the contract without justification.

For him, what is in the contract must be respected and, therefore, it is important that more and more companies have clear, objective contracts with language that is understandable to anyone.

Can the operator cancel the plan of a single beneficiary of a collective agreement? According to the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), the operator can exclude only one beneficiary from the plan in case of fraud or if he is no longer working at the company or institution that contracted the health plan.

Otherwise, the cancellation cannot be just for one or a few people, it must be for the entire contract. That is, it must include all beneficiaries who are served by that product. If it is a company plan, it will exclude all registered consumers. The same goes for class associations.

Robba says that if an operator decides to cancel the plan for only one beneficiary, the practice is considered “abusive and discriminatory”.

Can anyone go to court when the plan is going to be canceled? Yup. What usually happens is that Justice forces operators to maintain the contracts of people who are undergoing medical treatment, even if the cancellation was provided for in the contract.

The proceedings last an average of two years, according to Robba, but judges usually grant injunctions within up to three days that ensure the plan is not canceled while the process is running in court.

What treatments ensure continuity? There is no rule that determines the types of treatment in which the plan remains valid. Each case is analyzed by the judge. Robba says that, despite the cancellation being provided for in the contract, the Justice understands it as an abusive practice in cases of interrupted treatments.

The ANS says that the operator needs to maintain inpatient care until hospital discharge. This also applies to procedures that were authorized while the contract was in effect.

What to do if my plan is cancelled? The first step is to try to negotiate a new contract with the operator or carry out the portability without any type of coverage restriction (grace). The portability period is up to 60 days from the cancellation of the previous plan.

Portability has some rules determined by the ANS:

The current plan must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Plans Law (Law nº 9.656/98)

The contract must be active, i.e. the current plan cannot be canceled

Monthly payments cannot be late

The consumer must comply with the minimum period of permanence in the plan. In the first portability, it is two years in the original plan or three if you have completed temporary partial coverage for a pre-existing illness or injury. In the second portability, the required period of stay is at least one or two years if you have made the portability to the current plan with coverage not provided for in the previous plan

The target plan must be priced compatible with your current plan

Robba says that, if the operator creates any barrier for consumers who meet the portability prerequisites, it is necessary to file a complaint with the ANS so that it finds out the reason for the operator’s refusal and, if it doesn’t work, seek justice. Robba says this is common for patients undergoing treatment and the elderly.

What to do if you are illegally excluded from the plan? The ANS states that the consumer should contact the Dial ANS (0800 701 9656), the call center for people with hearing impairment (0800 021 2105), the official website or the ANS centers in the country.

The agency says that the operator can be fined up to R$ 80 thousand. If the ANS is unable to resolve the situation, the consumer is advised to seek justice.