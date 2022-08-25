Organized by Atlético-MG goes to CT to charge players and criticizes Vargas for ballad; Hulk gets out of the car and says he doesn’t lack will

Players were approached in their cars at the entrance to the Training Center in Vespasiano

Members of an organized group of Atlético-MG went to the Club’s Training Center this Wednesday (24) to charge the players for their poor performance. In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see fans approaching the athletes’ car at the entrance of the CT.

One of the most charged was the striker Eduardo Vargas. The Chilean was questioned about the player’s commitment, mainly due to the exposure against the palm trees in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores and going to ‘ballads’.

the steering wheel Allanthe right-back Mariano and the attacker Eduardo Sasha were also charged. However, with the trio, the conversation was in a more friendly tone.

Hulk, one of the leaders of the Atletico squad, got out of the car to talk to the fans. The number 7 revealed that the group does not lack will and asked that confidence be maintained in the squad.

“Lack of will is not, lack of attitude is not. Every game we’ve been doing our best, creating countless opportunities, the ball is missing, the victories will come back. You have to trust us like we trust you,” he said.

Atlético-MG’s next commitment is on Sunday (28), at 4 pm, at Independência, against America-MG. The rooster occupies the 7th placement in Brazilian championship with 35 points earned.