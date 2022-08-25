Pancreatic cancer: what are the symptoms of the disease that actress Lúcia Alves has – 08/24/2022

Actress Lúcia Alves, 73, has been hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, since the 19th. The artist has pancreatic cancer, one of the least common, but with a lower survival rate.

Usually, when the disease is diagnosed, it is already in an advanced stage. It is a type of cancer that affects people over 55 to 60 years of age and spreads easily to other organs of the body. Early diagnosis is essential to increase the chances of cure.

What are the symptoms

This type of tumor can develop silently, that is, the patient can be asymptomatic. But as the disease progresses, some symptoms can be identified:

Worsening or sudden onset of diabetes

involuntary weight loss

Lack of appetite

Abdominal pain (upper part)

Pain in the lower back

Jaundice (yellowing of the mucous membranes)

light stools

darker urine

Itchy skin (from bile salts)

deep venal thrombosis

Any of the mentioned symptoms should not go unnoticed by the patient, who should seek medical help as soon as possible.

“Keep in mind that 80% of patients with pancreatic tumors already come to the doctor with a metastatic disease or without conditions for surgery”, observes Inacelli Caires, head of the Hemotherapy, Hematology and Oncolology Unit Service at HC-UFPE (Hospital of the Clinics of the Federal University of Pernambuco).

Specialists such as the general practitioner (generalist) and the gastroenterologist are trained to investigate these complaints and, in the face of them, they must check how your pancreas is working.

How is the treatment done?

It varies depending on the type and stage of the disease, as well as the general health conditions of the patient. Most often, it is performed with the help of a multidisciplinary team (oncologist, surgeon, pathologist, radiologist, pain specialist, etc.).

The therapeutic strategies that doctors have at their disposal are surgery (it can be even minimally invasive, such as laparoscopic or robotic), radiotherapy, chemotherapy, in addition to other drugs that will be indicated in the following conditions:

Small and early tumors: surgery is a local treatment to remove the tumor and is the only option that offers a chance of cure;

surgery is a local treatment to remove the tumor and is the only option that offers a chance of cure; Larger tumor, with higher risk of circulating cells: starts with chemotherapy; sometimes includes radiotherapy and then surgery;

starts with chemotherapy; sometimes includes radiotherapy and then surgery; Presence of metastasis: in this case, the priority is no longer surgery, but a treatment that reaches all points of the disease in other organs, which is done through palliative chemotherapy.

Pancreatic cancer already has targeted therapies (specific drugs that fight cancer cells), such as PARP inhibitors or immunotherapy.

Can it be prevented?

It is not always possible to prevent a tumor in the pancreas, especially when it is related to genetic factors or a family history. However, you can reduce your risk of getting this type of cancer by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, such as avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, investing in some type of physical activity, as well as maintaining a balanced diet and weight.

All these measures also prevent other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, a disease considered a risk factor for this type of tumor.

*With information from an article published on 05/03/2022.