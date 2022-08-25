Pantanal actor is run over and undergoes surgery

Child actor Gustavo Corasini, 12, who played the character Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), was run over yesterday afternoon in São Paulo, needed surgery and is recovering. The young man was in the company of a friend, but he could not resist the injuries of the hit-and-run. The information was released by the young man’s family through their social networks.

“Gustavo had an accident, he is in surgery. I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad and destroyed. A nightmare. Eduardo rest in peace, my beautiful. Watch over us”, he informed. the young man’s mother, on her Instagram profile.

According to the statement, the actor was on the street with a friend named Eduardo, decorating the sidewalk of the condominium where he lives, in São Paulo. They ran to the neighbor’s house to check for an accident with a bricklayer and ended up being run over by a resident who was removing the car to make way for the ambulance.

“The rescue was to help [o pedreiro] and they, curious, went to see what had happened. A resident went to take the car out of the place to give way, got lost in the automatic transmission and ran over the boys”, explained the artist’s mother.

Gustavo Corasini, from Pantanal’, is run over in SP Image: Playback/Instagram

Gustavo Corasini broke his arm, leg and fractured his pelvis. He underwent surgery yesterday and is hospitalized for recovery under the observation of doctors. Already a friend of his could not resist the injuries of the hit-and-run.

“I ask for prayers that everyone involved has the strength and faith to follow through,” pleaded Gustavo’s mother, who shared a pix key to help the boy’s family with the funeral expenses.

“A miracle”

Gustavo Corasini’s mother used the actor’s social media this afternoon to celebrate that her son being alive is “a miracle” after the serious accident.

“I want to thank you for so much love and support that I’m receiving. A mother’s pain is everyone’s pain. We are witnesses of a true miracle. God made a miracle in my son’s life. Sometimes we don’t understand God’s plans, the questioned but I believe with all my heart that my son is a witness to a miracle,” he wrote.

She also praised her son’s friend and mourned the young man’s death. “Your friend Eduardo, a very good boy, responsible, playful, always happy [morreu]. I want to believe that God needed you up there to take care of us here,” he concluded.

Gustavo Corasini gained prominence playing the character Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal” (TV Globo). He has also acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Chosen” (both on Netflix) and in the soap opera “Genesis” (RecordTV).