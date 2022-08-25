‘Pantanal’ actor’s father gives details of how it was an accident that left his son injured and killed a teenager | Mogi das Cruzes and Suzano

The boy had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis. His friend, Eduardo Delfino, died and was buried this Thursday morning (25), in a cemetery in Ferraz de Vasconcelos.

The father said he heard that a bricklayer fell from a slab and the children went to see what happened.

“And they were joking, making a ribbon for the World Cup for us to decorate the street, and they went up to see what was happening. And at that the fire truck stopped and there was a car next to it. The firefighters asked the car to leave that place because another rescue vehicle had to pass. And this lady over there, while doing the maneuver, which is an automatic car, when she put the gear in gear, she went forward and they were pressed at the gate.”

Robins Corasini thanked his son for having been rescued, but regretted the death of Eduardo Delfino. And he pointed out that the boys were very united. “Thank God, my son was so lucky to be treated and hospitalized. Eduardo, unfortunately, is no longer with us. They were very good friends, they did everything together. One woke up asking for one, called at the other’s gate, all day long. He is going to miss him very much, for all of us”, said Corasini.