‘Pantanal’: what is the end of Trindade in the original version? Review how was the farewell | wetland

2 of 2 In ‘Pantanal’, 2022, Gabriel Sater is Trindade, a character that was his father, Almir Sater (pictured right), in the first version — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo and Reproduction/IMDb

In ‘Pantanal’ from 2022, Gabriel Sater is Trindade, a character that belonged to his father, Almir Sater (pictured on the right), in the first version — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo and Reproduction/IMDb