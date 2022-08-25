‘Pantanal’: what is the end of Trindade in the original version? Review how was the farewell | wetland

This Wednesday will be a farewell in Pantanal: Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will say goodbye to José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. In the original version, the pawn was played by Gabriel’s father, Almir Sater, our current Eugênio, the region’s prankster. The sad moment also occurred in 1990, using the same hook that Trindade felt she needed to say goodbye to in order for his and Irma’s child to be born healthy.
At the time, one of the strongest scenes was the last sex between Trindade and Irma, which was lived by Elaine Cristina. The emotion was great!
Why did Almir Sater leave Pantanal?
Almir Sater as Trindade, in the original version of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction
At the time, Almir was invited to star in the new soap opera on TV Manchete, “A História de Ana Raio e Zé Trovão”. Therefore, he had to ask the author for Trindade to say goodbye to the plot of Pantanal – which caused a lot of sadness in the public.
What is the end of Trinity in the original version?
In ‘Pantanal’ from 2022, Gabriel Sater is Trindade, a character that belonged to his father, Almir Sater (pictured on the right), in the first version — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo and Reproduction/IMDb
In the 1990 plot, Trindade said goodbye to José Leôncio’s farm and disappeared for a few weeks. At the time of delivery of Irma, who has complications, the pawn reappeared there to do the procedure – since the pregnant woman suffers several complications.
After the baby is born healthy, Trindade leaves again and asks Zé Lucas to take care of the child. With that, Zé Leôncio’s eldest son ends up getting closer to Irma and the two have a new romance.
