Pão de Açúcar opens third store in Niterói

Pão de Açúcar, a chain of GPA, one of the largest food retail groups in South America, opens this Friday (26) the Multicenter Itaipu unit, in the Oceanic Region of Niterói. The store is part of the chain’s expansion plan and underwent a complete renovation after the closing of the hypermarkets operation by GPA, in 2021, to bring, according to the chain, the chain’s most modern operating model, the Geração (G7), that completely redesigns the consumer experience and revitalizes the flow of customers.

Located at Shopping Multicenter Itaipu, at Estrada Francisco da Cruz Nunes, nº 6,501, and with more than 2,380 m² of sales area, the new Pão de Açúcar has an alcoholic sector and expanded pet and utensils for better use of space. The new unit has 120 direct and indirect employees, and the employees of the old operation were relocated to the store.

Pão de Açúcar is a Brazilian supermarket chain focused on the premium food retail segment. The new Pão de Açúcar store Itaipu Multicenter promises to generate fruits for customers and employees, adding to the two units that already operate in the municipality, inga and icaraíwith expanded spaces.

Reference in the category of alcoholic beverages, Pão de Açúcar also has labels selected from the curatorship of specialists, bringing spirits, special beers and a wide variety and brands of wines from all over the world, which is curated by the sommelier and wine consultant of the Sugarloaf Mountain, Carlos Cabral. Another highlight of the new store is the bakery with exclusive products, such as rustic breads, options produced under the natural fermentation process directly by the stores, in addition to other fresh and tasty options of bread, savory and sweet.

The store is also integrated with e-commerce, through which consumers can make a purchase and receive it at home or pick it up at the unit, reinforcing the network’s omnichannel proposal. In physical service, the focus is on offering quality services and a cozy atmosphere.

G7 Concept

The third Pão de Açúcar store in Niterói includes the G7 (Generation 7) concept, which, according to the chain, is based on four pillars that completely redesign the consumer experience: Experimental, Exclusive, Social and Fluid. The application of the new concept brings a layout that revitalizes the flow, reinforces the integration of digital transformation into the purchase process, values ​​green spaces and sustainable product sections, in addition to expanding the assortment of premium products and bringing the creation of living spaces. with ready-to-eat products.

Within the Experimental pillar, all initiatives carried out under the “Test and Learn” concept will be included, continuing the launch of new products, services and innovative concepts to assess commercial and operational viability. With the Exclusive vertex, Pão de Açúcar reinforces its pioneering spirit in the network’s app and loyalty program, and in products that are sold only in the chain’s stores and continues to bring global consumer trends, either through major national and international brands. , or foodtechs that develop differentiated and innovative products. The pillar also reinforces Exclusive Brand products, such as Taeq, Qualitá, Casino and Club des Sommeliers, bringing more and more novelties and adding quality at a competitive price.

The Social concept, on the other hand, is directly linked to new coexistence experiences for shopping, such as Espaço Café, which has a menu full of ready-to-eat solutions for immediate consumption or take-out, space available for on-site consumption and much more. Finally, the Fluid pillar groups together all the technologies that allow you to optimize the shopping experience, such as the Self Checkout (or “self-service”) model, in which the customer can complete their purchases quickly and conveniently and the multi-channel protagonist in the network, offering the best purchase and delivery solutions, wherever the customer prefers: in the store, on the website, in the app and even via WhatsApp.

Inauguration of Pão de Açúcar Multicenter Itaipu

Date: August 26, 2022

Hours: from 8 am

Address: Shopping Multicenter Itaipu – Estrada Francisco da Cruz Nunes, nº 6.501, Itaipu – Niterói

Unit opening hours from 8/26: from 8 am to 10 pm, including Sundays and holidays.













