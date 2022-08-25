Paper and cellulose: Bradesco cuts the entire sector

Bradesco BBI had maintained an optimistic view of the pulp and paper industry for a long time – with a buy recommendation for the main companies in the sector.

But everything has a limit.

The bank has just downgraded all pulp and paper companies – with a downgrade double for Suzano and Chile’s CMPC (buy-to-sell), and one downgrade from Klabin to neutral.

“While we have generally been right about the direction of the pulp price, the sector’s stocks suffered and performed worse than the commodity,” wrote analyst Thiago Lofiego. “Going forward, we see fundamentals deteriorating and no catalyst for a re-rating.”

For Bradesco BBI, pulp and paper prices peaked and “probably” will begin to fall in the short term.

The bank is lowering its estimate for the price of hardwood pulp by US$250/tonne (to US$610/tonne in 2023) and by US$200-230/tonne for kraft paper in the next 12 to 18 months.

The main factor behind this cut in estimates is demand, in the analyst’s view.

“We expect European demand to materially decline given the deterioration in economic activity, while Chinese demand growth will be mild and mainly supported by resupply, which will not be enough to prevent price corrections.”

At the other end, supply is also expected to increase: supply chain problems are starting to resolve, which will gradually release at least 1 million tonnes of pulp stocks throughout 2023.

In the medium and long term, Bradesco BBI continues to see Latin American pulp and paper companies as value generators, given that they “are well positioned to benefit not only from unparalleled cost competitiveness, but also from secular trends such as plastic substitution, decline in wood availability and potential monetization of carbon credits.”

“However, amid deteriorating macro conditions and the drop in pulp and paper prices, we do not see major triggers for equities in the sector and we think investors will stay away for at least the next six to 12 months.”

The bank cut its estimate for the EBITDA of companies in the sector by around 5% for 2023 and by 10% to 15% for 2024 — incorporating the lower prices, which would be partially offset by cost reductions.

The bank also reduced its target of EV/EBITDA — 5.5x for Suzano, 5x for CMPC, 7x for Klabin and 5.5x for COPEC.

Pedro Arbex