Patrícia Poeta paralyzes the Meeting and confirms the arrest of the singer

The morning commander of Globo reported the arrest of a famous funk singer accused of drug trafficking

During the last edition of Datewhich aired this Wednesday, the 24th, on Globe, Patricia Poet interrupted the light mood that is common at the beginning of the program to reflect the singer’s arrest Mc Kauan, arrested last Tuesday.

Manoel Soares and Patrícia were commenting on the topics highlighted in the word cloud and explained the situation when they saw the funkeiro’s name on the Globo screen.

According to the journalist, the singer was denounced for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and could be sentenced to 4 years in prison.

“We have here the name of MC Kauan, since yesterday the arrest of the singer on suspicion of drug trafficking has been reverberating. It was in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. We will see the moment when he arrives at the police station and claims innocence“, began Poeta, while images of the artist being taken away by the police were shown on Globo.

“Another innocent being arrested“. declared Mc Kauan in the video shown by the Meeting.

“Then he manifested himself, pronounced himself. These images were taken by TV Tribuna, an affiliate of TV Globo. Justice accepted a request from the Public Ministry to sentence Mc Kauan to 4 years and two months in prison in a closed regime.“, confirmed the presenter.

ADVISORY SAYS MC KAUAN IS INNOCENT

In a note published on social media, Mc Kauan’s advice claimed that the singer is innocent and regretted the funkeiro’s detention.

“We also inform you that this is an injustice, because as everyone knows, MC Kauan has always worked, has always been dedicated to music, has never been involved in any criminal activity. We will not rest until the truth comes out and he is finally able to prove his innocence, as we tirelessly believe in Brazilian justice”, says part of the text published by the singer’s team.