PC investigates circumstances of UFOP student’s death in police cell

The Civil Police opened an investigation to investigate the circumstances of the death of a student at the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), who was found dead in the early hours of last Sunday (21) inside a cell at the city police station, in the Central region of Minas Gerais. General. Charles Wallace dos Reis, 23, a young black man, gay and activist in social movements, was studying history at the institution and was detained by the Military Police (PM) after a fight with his boyfriend during a party. In the police unit, according to the incident report, he would have hanged himself using a tether (cord) from a mug.

Searched by the report of THE TIME, the Civil Police informed, in a note, that the institution’s expertise was at the scene and made the initial surveys that will “subsidize the investigation”. “The body was sent to the Medical-Legal Post, where it underwent examinations. An investigation was launched to determine the cause and circumstances of death. PCMG awaits the conclusion of the reports, whose estimated period is up to 30 days, which may vary according to the complexity of the exams”, he adds.

According to the PM, the first incident involving the young man started on Saturday night (20), after he and his boyfriend began to attack each other at an event in the neighboring city of Mariana, due to jealousy. After the military spoke to them, Reis said he would leave and his companion preferred not to represent him.

However, hours later, the university student would have returned to the house where the party was taking place, out of control, and forcing the door of the property, leading the residents to call the police again. The young man was approached, would have refused to put his hand on his head and ended up being restrained with force, still in the PM version.

It was then that Reis and her boyfriend ended up being taken, first to the city’s UPA. There, the boy allegedly threatened the military, saying that he would be “the last person he would arrest”. After that, the couple was then taken to the police station, where, hours later, he was found dead.

“Humanity and empathy were lacking”, says the young man’s acquaintance

In an anonymous interview with the THE TIME, a person close to Reis, who accompanied the arrest, said he was drunk when he got involved in the fight. “He became aggressive and we preferred to call the police. There, at the police station, we stayed at the entrance and he was taken to the cell in handcuffs, where they took the handcuffs and locked him, but they didn’t take anything from him, the necklace, the earrings or the shoes. He asked to smoke, because it calmed him down, but they took his cell phone and cigarettes. Humanity and empathy were lacking,” he said.

However, according to the acquaintance, the tether supposedly used in the suicide was not with the young man all the time. “On the way to Ouro Preto, this cord was in the front of the vehicle, with the police. When we got out of the car, I saw the tether fall to the ground, but the policeman took it and put it in Charles’ pocket”, he recalls. “I don’t know if he forgot to take it when he put him in the cell or what, but they shouldn’t let him in there with anything. When we found out about his death, we just cried, we didn’t want to believe it, because he wouldn’t do such a thing. we couldn’t even go to his wake, as we stayed at the police station,” the source continued.

The director of the Institute of Human and Social Sciences (ICHS) at UFOP and professor at the University’s History Department, Mateus Henrique de Faria Pereira, said that he had known Reis since he was a social service student and, later, when he became a student at the Institute.

“I only found out that he had killed himself on Monday (22) and, later, we found out that this happened under the tutelage of the State. For us, who are history teachers, the death of Vladmir Herzog immediately comes to mind”, says .

“Everything needs to be ascertained as there are many doubts, such as whether he suffered police violence, how he entered the cell with the tether and whether that would be enough to commit self-extermination. But, in any case, it seems that there is some kind of negligence. We need to know if he was stimulated to any action, if he suffered any action. We have the aggravating factors of him being a gay, black and communist young man. He had a sickle and hammer tattoo on his body. So, we hope it will be clarified. It was very difficult to talk to the family, who are devastated”, recalls the teacher.

UFOP charges strict investigation

The UFOP rectory sent a letter to the authorities requesting information about the student’s death and, according to Pereira, the young man’s family was advised to contact the OAB of Ouro Preto. “The ALMG Human Rights Commission is also following the case at our request”, recalls the ICHS director.

In addition, through a note, UFOP also demanded a “rigid investigation” of the case. Check out the full text:

“It is with regret that the Federal University of Ouro Preto announces the death of Charles Wallace dos Reis, a student in the History course.

Charles died this Sunday (21), in Ouro Preto, under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. The Central Administration is requesting more information about what happened, as well as a rigorous investigation so that there are no doubts about the facts.

The academic community sympathizes with family and friends“

Also per note, the ICHS mourned the loss:

“It is with extreme sadness and grief that we communicate the loss of our dear student Charles Wallace dos Reis. In this moment of pain, in which we are still trying to understand what happened, the ICHS expresses solidarity with the family, the closest friends who lived with him in the República Cangaço and, also, to the students of the Institute, expressing the most sincere condolences. May we recover from the pain and, together, strengthen ourselves”