Pepsico sells Mabel at a loss of more than BRL 500 million ten years after buying the company

THE multinational giant Pepsico this week sold the operation of Mabel cookie maker after ten years with the company in its portfolio. It was not a good deal for the American company, since the losses with the operation were more than R$ 500 million – and that’s not counting the inflation of the period. “Pepsico’s order was to get out of business fast, that’s why the price was so low,” said a source close to the transaction. In addition, according to another person close to the matter, interest in Mabel was not very strong in the market.

The loss of almost R$ 550 million was revealed after Camil announced, this Thursday, 25, that it paid a total of R$ 152.8 million for the companies that control Mabel. Ten years ago, when Pepsico entered the business, the value was quite different: around BRL 700 millionas reported by the Estadão at the time. That is: Pepsico recovered just over 20% of what it paid.

Mabel was founded by a family of Italian immigrants in the 1950s and, before the sale to Pepsico, in 2012, had the Icatu fund among its partners. The departure of the American giant, which takes place now, comes a few months after the change of command of the food segment of Pepsico in Brazil, which took place in March.

Luciano Quartiero, from Camil, sees room to double Mabel’s production Photograph: camil

Difficulty selling to Mabel

Pepsi’s decision to exit the business, the report found, is related to the fact that its focus has returned to the functional “snacks” segment – a global strategy that guarantees higher margins than Mabel’s cookies, which are cheaper. and considered a product of “combat”.

Continues after advertising

“The other Pepsico brands end up accessing all classes and, even because of that, there was never an interest in transforming Mabel into a global brand”, explained a source. In addition, the cookies and crackers market in Brazil has not grown in volumes sold, leaving most manufacturers with high idle capacity.

A relevant fact disclosed by Camil this Thursday also showed that Mabel operated well below its capacity, with 40% of the biscuit-making machines stopped most of the time. Today, Mabel’s production capacity is 110 thousand tons per year, but only 66 million tons are coming out of the company’s factory lines.

As reported by Camil this Thursday, the net revenue from the assets is currently R$ 421 million. Therefore, as informed by the company’s president, Luciano Quartiero, there is room for doubling the companies’ revenues, since there is already an installed capacity to produce twice what was produced in the last year.

Camil has been diversifying the portfolio

The acquired companies own the manufacture of cookies under the brands Mabelo, Doce Vida, Mirabel, Elbi’s and Pavesino. The industrial units of Aparecida de Goiania (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE), which today has around 800 employees. The sale also includes an extra benefit to the buyer: the transaction established the license for Camil of the Toddy brand for cookies for a period of ten years, in addition to the acquisition of the assets that make up the production line of the label for cookies.

The purchase of Mabel came at a time of diversification for Camil. The company has been trying to expand its portfolio and gain relevance in the food industry. Best known for cereals – especially rice and beans – Camil has recently entered the pasta sector, through the acquisition of Santa Amália, a year ago – and also has a canned fish operation.

In an interview with Estadão/Broadcast at the end of last year, the company said it intended to position itself as a Brazilian multinational, especially in Latin America. Today, the company is already present, in addition to Brazil, in markets such as Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Venezuela and Ecuador.

Continues after advertising

In a material fact sent to Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)Camil highlighted that Mabel is one of the most traditional and renowned brands of cookies in Brazil, with sales leadership in donuts in the country and 2nd most remembered brand in the cash & carry (wholesale). The Toddy brand represents the 2nd brand in cookie sales in Brazil, with brand recall above 98% for the consumer.

The closing of the purchase is subject to verification by bodies such as the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). During the period of analysis of the transaction by the body, the companies will continue to operate independently. According to the company, the purchase is not subject to shareholder approval at Camil’s General Meeting.

Sought, Pepsico confirmed the sale of Mabel and stated: “Brazil is one of the ten largest markets for PepsiCo globally and the company will continue to invest heavily, and now with more focus, to accelerate its growth in the country through the savory snacks categories. , oatmeal, coconut water and ready-to-drink and powdered chocolate (Toddynho and Toddy), in which it holds an important market leadership.” / COLLABORATED BETH MOREIRA