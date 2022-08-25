Petrobras (PETR4) becomes the world’s largest dividend payer

Financial market

Petrobras (PETR4) won the position of highest payer of dividends in the second quarter of 2022, after distributing US$ 9.7 billion in earnings and beating giants such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, China Mobile and Microsoft.

The 35th edition of the Global Dividend Index, by manager Janus Henderson, quarterly analyzes the 1200 largest companies in the world by market capitalization, which represent 90% of dividends paid globally. Currently, the British asset manager has around $300 billion of assets under her management.

According to the survey, global dividends reached a record in the second quarter, totaling $544.8 billion.

Petrobras is the only Brazilian company among the 10 companies that pay the most dividends.

In addition to the oil company, companies such as JBS (JBSS3), which paid US$ 465 million in the second quarter, and Bradesco, with a distribution of US$ 219 million, also entered the Global Dividend Index. The mining company Vale (VALE3) occupied, until the last quarter, the ninth place in the list of biggest earnersbut ended up dropping out of the rankings.

This is Petrobras’ debut in the select group of highlights and, according to the manager, the company should appear in the top 10 of the accumulated for 2022, to be released early next year. According to the manager, the oil company was one of the names that helped boost the new record in the dividend payment on a global level.

94% of the companies included in the index increased their dividends or kept them stable in the period. Additionally, global dividends managed to surpass pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels and are now just 2.3% below the long-term trend.

The earnings of Brazilian companies totaled US$ 10.4 billion in the second quarter of the year, the highest value of the series since its beginning in 2009, against US$ 4.2 billion in the same period last year.

See the 10 companies that pay the most dividends